The independence movement has increased the pressure on Pedro Sánchez, a few hours after the acting president of the Government considered his inauguration done in “a short time.” Almost on the horn and when it seemed that the bridges between the nationalists were blown up, the secessionists have agreed on joint motions regarding amnesty and self-determination. The general policy debate of the Catalan Parliament concludes tomorrow with the vote on the proposed resolutions, which are the conclusions of the plenary session. One of them is directly addressed to Pedro Sánchez and conditions his election. According to the text agreed between ERC and Junts (the CUP distanced itself), “the Catalan Parliament is in favor of political forces represented in Congress not giving support to an investiture of a future Spanish Government that does not commit to working to make effective the conditions for holding a referendum.

The motion more or less expresses what the president of the Generalitat demanded of Sánchez at the beginning of the debate: that he commit to agreeing before 2027 on the conditions to hold a referendum. What is relevant is that for the first time, since 23-J, ERC and Junts have agreed to join forces in the negotiation for the investiture. It is a symbolic declaration and without legal effect, but it places the demand for conversations between the socialists and the independentists in the referendum, which complicates the situation for Pedro Sánchez who, in his appearance from New York, focused on the amnesty, without mentioning it. .

In the case of the resolution on the amnesty, which will go ahead because it already has the endorsement of ERC, Junts and the CUP, the motion “defends the need for an amnesty law to nullify what had been classified as a criminal offense.” or administrative in relation to the defense of the exercise of the right to self-determination. It also urges the Government and the Catalan institutions to join the “collective effort for the approval of this law” and to “proactively monitor its application immediately upon its approval.”

The text is based on the bill that in 2020 the independentists tried to process in Congress but the Table prevented it. It was a proposal for an organic law of “amnesty and resolution of the political conflict between Catalonia and the State.” According to the motion of ERC and Junts, in the processing of the law the “necessary actions will be carried out to include all people retaliated for political reasons in this case and in defense of rights and freedoms in the context of social and political conflict with the Spanish State.

They mark each other so closely that ERC and Junts need days to agree on a joint parliamentary resolution in favor of amnesty and self-determination. Both agree that the State should amnesty those accused of the ‘procés’ and that Catalonia hold a referendum on independence. But that’s where the coincidences end. They neither agree on who should lead the negotiations to achieve an amnesty nor who should pilot the resolution of the conflict. They are fighting for the hegemony of sovereignty and have been waging a fratricidal war for years, which has carried over into the talks for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

Each one negotiates their own amnesty on their own. The work of the socialists, as admitted by pro-independence sources, will be to close an agreement with the two, separately, and then make a synthesis with the two amnesty laws that have been agreed upon. A convoluted method, which is a consequence of the fact that ERC and Junts have not been able to draw up a common strategy until now. Until recently, it was Junts who defended the unitary front in Madrid. Now it’s ERC. Puigdemont does not want to because he wants to take all the merits of the negotiation, if he ends in an agreement.

Days ago, Esquerra maintained that the amnesty had to be taken for granted, that there were only technical issues to be agreed upon and that documents were already circulating on both sides. Puigdemont distanced himself and said that he did not feel “concerned” by the words of the Republicans. «I do not feel concerned by what ERC says, agrees or fails to agree. What ERC does has nothing to do with what we do,” he warned. At the moment, two parallel negotiations that are watertight compartments. The division is such that ERC and Junts have only been able to agree on a joint minimum resolution proposal as a conclusion to the general policy debate in the Catalan Parliament. When it seemed that each party presented its own motion on amnesty, but it remains to be seen if any of them advance in the vote.

At the moment, it is known that the PSC will not support any of them. Socialist sources have confirmed that not only will they not support these motions but they will vote against them. There was speculation that the socialists could at least abstain as a gesture towards the nationalists in the midst of investiture negotiations. Sources from Junts, in any case, downplay the importance of what the PSC votes, since Puigdemont’s people assure that the person they deal with directly is the PSOE and that the Catalan socialists, in this game, have little role to play. Oriol Junqueras, on the other hand, gave it more importance and in his opinion the PSC’s no hinders the investiture. The independentistas will also force a similar vote in Barcelona City Council.

The vote in Parliament will take place at the same time that Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s second attempt to be elected President of the Government will conclude in Congress. The vote on the resolutions of the general policy debate establishes the position of the Catalan Chamber at the beginning of the political course. Junts rejects that it is the Government that pilots the negotiations with Madrid. The post-convergents deny all legitimacy to the president of the Generalitat, who is already being asked to anticipate the Catalan elections, and believe that those who should monopolize all the limelight are the parties, a euphemism to say that it is Puigdemont who has the key. Esquerra tries to prevent the former president from taking all the spotlight, but he is not succeeding. For this reason, in recent days, Republicans have raised the price of the investiture. They pressure Sánchez. Oriol Junqueras warned yesterday from the doors of Congress that Esquerra’s support cannot be taken for granted. “Absolutely not,” said the president of the independence party. ERC pressures the PSOE with the amnesty law and does not renounce either the rapporteur or achieving progress in self-determination.