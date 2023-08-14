The coup plotters in Niger who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum said late on Sunday that they would prosecute him for “high treason”. This was announced in a statement on national television. President Bazoum has been imprisoned since the coup.

The coup plotters want to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices “for high treason and undermining Niger’s internal and external security,” the statement said.

Sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were also condemned. According to the military regime, the people of Niger have been “deeply affected by the illegal, inhuman and degrading sanctions”. The people would no longer be able to get medicines, food or electricity, the coup plotters said.

The Niger army, led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, took power in the country at the end of July and removed Bazoum from his position. Ecowas then imposed severe economic sanctions and gave the military junta until August 6 to return the president and threatened military intervention if that did not happen.

The ultimatum passed without direct action, although a so-called stand-by intervention force was put on standby last week. But not all countries of the economic bloc are on the same page and there are doubts whether Ecowas really wants to invade the country. It is also not clear exactly how such a military intervention should take place.

Bazoum has been held in his presidential residence since the coup. There are major international concerns about his health. On Saturday he was visited by a medical delegation. It was not immediately clear what exactly happened to him.