Niger’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, wants to form a transitional government that will remain in power for “no more than three years”. The aim is to hold a “comprehensive national dialogue” within 30 days and consult all Nigerians, he announced in a speech on state television on Saturday evening.

“It is not our ambition to take over power,” said Tchiani, who came to power a few weeks ago after a coup d’état. He made his statements on Saturday after consultation with a delegation of the economic community of countries of West Africa (Ecowas).

At the same time, the leader of the coup warned other countries against military intervention in Niger. All decisions will be made "without outside interference," it said. A day earlier, Ecowas had said it was ready for an armed intervention. According to Tchiani, this would have serious consequences for everyone involved. "If an attack is made against us, it won't be as fun as some people seem to think," he said in the televised speech.

Ecowas is a West African partnership consisting of fifteen countries, including Niger itself. Member States are demanding that democracy be restored to Niger and have warned that they may intervene militarily. A “D-Day” would already have been set for this. The countries do say they still prefer a peaceful solution.

A coup was carried out in Niger at the end of last month. Democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was arrested. In his 12-minute speech, Tchiani said the government was given 30 days to come up with a plan for a return to democracy.

He denounced what he called “illegal” and “inhumane” sanctions that ECOWAS member states have already imposed on Niger since the coup, such as travel restrictions and asset freezes.