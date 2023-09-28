The military government of the West African country Burkina Faso said it had thwarted a coup on Tuesday. The government reported this on state television on Wednesday. According to the junta, the perpetrators come from the circles of the intelligence and security services. They would have been arrested.
Foreign editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Junta #Burkina #Faso #foils #coup #thousands #people #streets #capital #Ouagadougou