The military that took power at the Niger announced on Sunday (6.Aug.2023) the closure of the country’s airspace. The measure took place shortly before the end of the period given by the ceding (Economic Community of West African States) for power to be returned to Mohamed Bazoumdemocratically elected president.

Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by army officers. According to the military, armed troops invaded the seat of government in the capital Niamey and surprised Bazoum. The group is said to have dissolved the constitution and suspended the institutions. The military quoted “the security situation and poor economic and social governance” to justify the action.

The defense chiefs of the ECOWAS countries have spoken of possible military action if Mohamed Bazoum is not released and returned to preside over Niger.

“Faced with the threat of intervention, which becomes clearer due to the preparation of neighboring countries, Nigerian airspace is closed”, said a representative of the board in a televised statement, quoted by the agency Reuters. “The Niger Armed Forces and all our defense and security forces, backed by the unwavering support of our people, stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory.”, he declared.

Almost 30,000 supporters of the military junta gathered on Sunday (6.Aug) at a stadium in the capital of Niger to express support for the military coup. The group also celebrated the decision not to give in to external pressure from ECOWAS.

