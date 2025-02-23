The debate on Tuesday of the parliamentary initiative of Jons in which he requests the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezthat undergoes a matter of trust It has remained in the air after the mediator in the conversations with the PSOE has recommended his withdrawal to the party of Carles Puigdemont.

The secretary general of Junts per Catalunya (Jxcat), Jordi Turullsaid Sunday that the mediator’s message requires a “Rigorous debate“That will take place at the meeting of the party executive.

After a journey of more two months in which it has been subject to reports, fluctuations and currency in the negotiation with the government and two days of the plenary session, the international verifier present at the meeting between PSOE and Junts , Francisco Galindo Vélez, has asked the independence party in a statement to consider withdrawing the proposition not of law about the issue of trust.

Meeting in Switzerland

A petition that arrives after representatives of PSOE and Junts met last Friday in Switzerland within the monthly meetings agreed at the beginning of the legislature where, according to the Salvadoran diplomat, they have been found “Advances that could be braking”.

One of the most sensitive topics on the negotiating table is the transfer to Catalonia of immigration competitions, but there are others, such as the Petition of the official of Catalan in European institutions, as well as the complaints of the independence about an amnesty law that they consider incomplete.

The proposal on the issue of trust came in the beginning of December by the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont and was presented as a way to show the lack of trust of the independentistas towards the government for not making effective the agreements assumed after a year of legislature.

The approval of the Congress table

The text of the non -law proposition recognizes that it has no legal link, which only has a political purpose And that the prerogative to convene the issue of trust corresponds to the president of the Government, which was initially closed to the processing of it precisely because it is a power that the Constitution gives the executive leader.

The non -initial government gave way to the Freezing the initiative At the Congress table, in charge of authorizing its processing and where PSOE and adding a majority, with reports of the lawyers about whether it should be qualified since it could constitute a “motion of undercover censure.” Finally, on January 28, Junts announced an agreement with the PSOE to approve the “social” decree that had not been validated the previous week in exchange for the proposition not of the law on the issue of trust.

No certainties on possible support

To the unknown of whether the formation of Puigdemont withdraws or not the initiative, which would be defended in the gallery by its spokesman, Miriam Nogueras, adds whether it would receive the enough support to be approved When he will vote on Wednesday, one day after being discussed in full.

Before Wednesday’s voting, the president of the Executive and the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóothey will face each other again in a face to face in which the popular will ask if the government coalition “is adequate for the political situation“, after the confrontation with adding by the taxation of the minimum interprofessional salary.





The new international context

The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarrahe will ask Sánchez for how they will address the transformations that the country and the PNV spokesman need, Aitor Esteban, will take the debate about the debate about the Parliament on Parliament New international context by being interested in the geopolitical objectives that will guide the government.

It will also be discussed in the plenary of the Catalonia financingof taxes, corruption and the opinion of the subcommittee for the renewal of the State Pact in matters of gender violence will be voted.

The Senate Dana Commission

Senate’s plenary will be absent once again and It will meet a whole year without going to answer the senators. The last time he went to a control in the upper house was on March 12 of last year, the only time in this legislature. The PP will interrogate the first vice president, María Jesús Monterowhom Vox will ask about parliamentary support to budgets.

The new research commission in the Senate, on the DANA, the third in progress, will be approved by its work plan on Wednesday, when meeting when the plenary ends. It will predictably include Sánchez as APPARENT FUTUREso the president of the Government will already have two pending appearances in the upper house, waiting for dates, because in that condition it is also in the Koldo case.