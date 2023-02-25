Esquerra has launched a notice to the Government this Saturday, days after the Prosecutor’s Office presented its indictment and requested seven and six years in prison for Josep Maria Jové and Lluís Salvadó for their responsibility in organizing the illegal referendum of 1-O. For the Republicans, the case of the two ERC leaders, prosecuted for 1-O and who face prison terms for embezzlement and prevarication, is an example that the dialogue table still has issues to address on the issue of the dejudicialization, while the central Executive, considers it concluded and according to Minister Isabel Rodríguez, it is no longer necessary for it to meet again.

ERC has also warned the Government that the issue of Jové and Salvadó can serve as a spur to the independence movement to move towards the Catalan republic, when Moncloa has insisted for a long time that the situation in Catalonia has normalized and that 2017 is still a long way off. In ERC they have not liked the reading that the Government has made of the letter of the Prosecutor’s Office about Jové and Salvadó, looking the other way: «I think that this new letter is further proof of what we from the Government always said, the facts that they occurred in 2017 in Catalonia, they were a crime in 2017 and they continue to be a crime in 2023,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños.

In the first meeting of the national council of Esquerra, after the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office regarding Jové and Salvadó and also after the order of the Supreme Court that maintained the disqualification of Oriol Junqueras, the republican leader has alerted Pedro Sánchez that the ‘procés’ it is “more alive than ever.” “Let it be clear to any minister who believes, or wants to make believe, that the Catalan independence process is finished: the path to independence is more alive than ever and has more international support than ever,” Junqueras stated. According to the former vice president of the Generalitat, who has seen his goal of running for the next elections frustrated, indictments such as that of the Prosecutor’s Office “contribute to opening more doors” to secessionism and “opening them more than they had ever been open, both within the country as outside”. In his opinion, judicial decisions “want to make us doubt our position, make us jump the game board; but what they do is open more international doors”, he pointed out.

Esquerra has held the conclave with the municipal elections just around the corner. It has been an act of republican reaffirmation. Junqueras has stood up to other pro-independence forces, such as Junts and the CUP, who accuse them of having dynamited the secessionist unit, having agreed with the PSOE in Madrid and with the PSC at the regional level. «ERC is the most retaliated party in the history of this country, the most useful and committed, the one that gives the state apparatus the most fear. We see it again with the accusation of Jové, Salvadó and Garriga”, Junqueras assured. The president of the formation that governs alone in Catalonia has presented these three leaders prosecuted by 1-O as “heroes”. “They are not only innocent, they are heroes of the democratic cause,” he assured.