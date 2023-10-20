The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, in an archive image. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

Today, no one can fight with Oriol Junqueras for leadership in Esquerra Republicana. But that does not mean that, after the two electoral failures this year and certain controversial decisions, he faces the wear and tear generated by internal criticism of his strategy. Until now the debate managed to stay at home but the vote to renew the leadership of the powerful Republican federation in Barcelona, ​​this Friday, has the numbers to project discontent in a more public way. Junqueras has chosen to support the list that faces the one made up of the wing that traditionally dominated the federation and an adverse result could be disastrous for the former vice president of the Generalitat.

On the one hand, there is ‘La Barcelona de Todos’, which has Barcelona councilor Eva Baró as its visible face. She garnered 309 endorsements and the second in command is the current finance secretary of the federation, Toni Vidal. Practically the entire leadership of the Department of the Interior, with counselor Joan Ignasi Elena included, supports him. On the other hand, the Secretary General of Education, Patrícia Gomà, heads ‘Horizonte Barcelona’. Behind the 267 endorsements with which she was able to prove her support are names such as Jordi Coronas, a key man in the party’s municipal group, or the general secretary of Social Rights, Oriol Amorós. The Minister of Territory, Ester Capella, also supports them.

Reducing the renewal of the leadership of the influential Barcelona federation to a clash between Junqueristas and critics is simplistic but can give many clues about the current situation of the party. More than 55% of the votes are required to win the election to which the thousand militants are called and the endorsement phase shows that everything is very even. If this result is not achieved, a leadership has to be formed that is integrated by both parties. This is the case of the current address. In the past, in extremis A consensus list was reached. But everyone remembers how always the elections of the Barcelona federation have involved opening the channel.

The problem is giving that image at a time of weakness for the party, which is trying to recover from the two electoral debacles this year and with nerves about how the European and Catalan elections will confront each other. Baró’s candidacy, despite being the one apparently blessed by the management, tries to show itself as a breath of fresh air against the same “usual ones.” Those “usual”, however, believe that the national leadership is increasingly less respectful of the autonomy of the federation and see it necessary to shield it.

This defense of autonomy is where perhaps there is the most clash between proposals and the finger always ends up pointing at Junqueras. His decision to enter the government of the Barcelona Provincial Council despite having said that his votes would never be used to invest the socialist Núria Marín – she made a pact after the formation of the provincial government – felt very bad on one side. of the bases. He also made him point out Gabriel Rufián as the candidate for the general elections without prior internal discussion. The failure to obtain the mayorship of Barcelona with Ernest Maragall is the result of discord and the national leadership and that of the federation blame each other for the errors.

No one is aware that this independence of the federation is also key in two decisions that are on the horizon: deciding on the entry into the municipal government led by the socialist Jaume Collboni and the eventual replacement of Ernest Maragall at the head of the municipal group. The debate has been contained because it was precisely Junqueras who, in another move, imposed the former socialist as a candidate and unseated Alfred Bosch, who in 2014 won the ERC Barcelona primaries precisely over Amorós.

