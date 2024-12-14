52.2% of the membership gives him their support in the second round of the primaries and he resumes the presidency of the party



12/14/2024



Updated at 8:28 p.m.





Oriol Junqueras has regained the presidency of ERC today after winning the second round of the primaries to Xavier Godàs, the candidate of Marta Rovira and Pere Aragonès. The one who was president of ERC between 2011 and June 2024…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only