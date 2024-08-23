Summer does not leave room for relaxation in Esquerra Republicana. Oriol Junqueras is trying to bring forward the call for the party’s political congress, initially scheduled for November, with the supposed intention of cutting short the interim period that the ERC leadership is experiencing. His opponents within the party criticise Junqueras’ desire to pave the way for himself to take the reins again, taking advantage of the fact that the candidate who intends to confront him has not yet been defined. The struggle writes another chapter in the rivalry between Junqueras and his followers against the renovator sector that supports Marta Rovira’s thesis. The general secretary announced three months ago that her position is on the way out, considering that “new leadership” and “new blood” are necessary and rejected the idea that ERC should be left in the hands of “messianic leaderships”.

The Esquerra congress, which was supposed to calm the swell in which the party is trying to stay afloat, has become a leak. Junqueras does not make public statements. This Wednesday he acted as a teacher at the Universitat Catalana d’Estiu and refused to answer any questions from the press, but he is making sure that his intentions are known. Those close to him defend the need to bring forward the Esquerra congress, arguing that the party’s regulations prevent delaying the replacement of a president for more than three months. Junqueras resigned on June 10 and, supposedly, the deadline would expire on September 10. It is taken for granted that it is not feasible to have the preparations ready by then, but it is possible to bring forward the call to October. In this way, ERC could anticipate Junts per Catalunya, which has its congress scheduled for the last weekend of October. A hundred ERC national councillors, representing a third of the total, support Junqueras’s thesis.

The ERC leadership will request a legal report to determine whether it is possible to bring forward the congress. According to a note collected by Europa Press, the current leadership regrets that the debate on the date of the congress “has been motivated through the media before it was discussed at the meeting that had been established” between Oriol Junqueras’ candidacy and the leadership on August 28. “It is strange that whoever set the date wants to change it with the congress already convened and the technical-legal reasons are dubious,” say sources from the party.

On May 15, the Esquerra executive decided to call a national congress for November 30 with the aim of “establishing the new strategy of the party.” A source from the leadership emphasizes that “Oriol Junqueras was in that executive.” Those close to the former Catalan vice president maintain that, initially, the executive thought about the month of November, considering the possibility that, if there was no agreement with the PSC, the Catalan elections would have had to be repeated on October 13.

The press release issued by ERC to announce the congress stated that “the party president, Oriol Junqueras” had announced his intention to resign from his post on June 9, after the European elections. A decision that fit in with Marta Rovira’s intentions to renew the party, but which later began to be filled with nuances when Junqueras revealed that he was opening “a process of reflection” to decide whether he would run to return to the helm of Esquerra. He will clarify this on August 30, at a conference in his town, Sant Vicenç dels Horts.

Possible candidates

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Her critics within Esquerra maintain that the decision to remain in office has been made and that her desire to speed up the congress is nothing more than catching those who can oppose her off guard. Marta Rovira has confirmed that she is leaving but is trying to find a figure in her entourage who is capable of counterbalancing Junqueras. “It is not a question of personalities, it is about the fact that there is a group of people who want to promote change,” say sources close to the current secretary general. The former vice president of the Government, Laura Vilagrà, and the deputy in Congress, Teresa Jordà, are names that have a chance of leading the candidacy against Junqueras. Also trusted by Rovira are the party spokesperson, Raquel Sans, and the vice secretary in charge of the fight against repression, Marta Vilaret.

After the cascade of resignations in the leadership of ERC that caused the Catalan elections to fail, the wave even swept away Pere Aragonès, the party has lived for weeks with the scandal in its body when the ins and outs of an internal campaign that sought to humiliate the Maragall brothers were revealed. In the midst of the anxiety, the party has negotiated an agreement with the PSC to facilitate the investiture of Salvador Illa, which has cost it harsh criticism from Junts per Catalunya and from the pro-independence sectors that reject Esquerra’s strategy of having dealings with the socialists.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter