The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, has tried to downplay the hail of whistles and boos he received yesterday at the pro-independence demonstration called against the Spain-France summit. Junqueras affirmed this Friday that he “does not know badly” what happened in the secessionist protest, in which he became the protagonist for being the target of insults from Puigdemont supporters. «It seems very good to me that each one asks whoever they want. It is normal for there to be disappointed, sad and angry people », he stated in Rac1.

Demonstrators from the rally blew their whistles and called the Republican leader a “traitor and” botifler. “Junqueras, traitor, we want you in prison,” was one of the phrases he had to hear before leaving the protest before it ended. This extreme, however, has said that he already had it planned, because he had a commitment. The independence leader, who spent four years in prison and was later pardoned, understands the anger of a part of nationalism because the independence movement has not yet achieved its objectives, such as consummating secession, although he has also qualified that it is not the same to whistle , than to insult or threaten. “As a society there would be a difference between whistling, insulting or threatening,” he assured.

Junqueras remains the course and continues to defend that the reform of the Penal Code agreed with the Government represents an advance in the dejudicialization. It is not the reform that ERC would have approved, but he has indicated that the current penal text is better than the one that existed until now. The president of ERC has trusted that the pro-independence leaders who are pending trial for 1-O, including Josep Maria Jové, will be able to avoid going to jail thanks to the reform of the Penal Code. “The reduction is substantial,” he has defended. “It’s not all we want to achieve, but it’s part of the way,” he said. On the Junts side, they accuse ERC of having agreed with the Government on a legal reform that seeks to pave the way for Puigdemont’s extradition. Many of the screams that Junqueras heard yesterday were in this direction.

“We must continue working to build the republic we want,” he said. Of course, she has warned that neither men and women in togas nor those who “legitimately” want to whistle will not be an “inconvenience to continue working for everyone.” To achieve independence, “it is better to work to achieve results (in reference to sedition and embezzlement) than not just feel pain,” he snapped at those who insulted him and in an evening critical of Carles Puigdemont. In his opinion, the powers of the State seek to divide the independence movement and therefore he believes that it is the task of the movement to work to avoid this disunity.