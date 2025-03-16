Junqueras obtains the endorsement of militancy to model an ERC “displeased”

“The complex ERC is over” it is a phrase that, said by an incoming general secretary, such as Elisenda Alamany, is a cannon against the previous direction. Even more shocking is when it is pronounced in a congress where the president of the party, Oriol Junqueras, is not new but reelected. But in ERC the internal dynamics have been particular for a long time and what was dealt with in the assembly held this weekend in Martorell was to mark a clear line between the above and the next match.

Junqueras has solved the first challenge that had as a plenipotentiary leader. After having been re -elected by the minimum last December, with a fractured party in half between the two candidates that aspired to take over the executive, the new direction needed to lay down the internal sensibilities and generate something similar to a consensus to endorse the three documents that should be renewed in Congress: political, stature (organizational) and strategic.

This exam has been approved, with 90%environment support. It is true that in December more than 6,000 ERC militants voted, in a telematic way, while in this second part of the Congress, a little less than 800 people have participated. Despite that, the direction of Junqueras has managed to temper the spirits of the opposite sectors and agree with practically all sectors the most relevant points.

Some thorny issues raised by Junqueras’ opponents, such as the president’s limitation to participate in electoral processes, was already ruled out at the time. Nor has the clause led by Joan Tardà prospered to open the party not only independence but also sovereigns. However, the writing of the political and strategic presentations is open enough to keep the doors open to those who do not share the most orthodox independence thesis.

The unit, at least apparent, has been achieved in voting. But the scars tested on Saturday, on account of the commission that has investigated the controversy for the insulting posters against the Pasqual brothers and Ernest Maragall, and that left the structure of the party itself. This commission, led by Tardà himself, had been very diminished after the intervention of the official guarantee commission, which had mandated among other things that did not identify any of those indicated, to the extent that it was not an investigation with guarantees.

But some proper names of the party, especially responsible in the previous stage, but also aligned with other sectors, understand that this order of guarantees was jumped when, behind closed doors, some concrete charges said as responsible for the dishonest campaigns. There were complaints, both internal and external, and it is not ruled out that in the next few days there is more.

That episode has tarnished a congress that, otherwise, has been surprisingly quiet. Junqueras and his people want the Martorell Congress to be remembered as the inflection point of the new ERC. What coordinates will the game now be placed? Neither the political presentation nor the interventions show pronounced changes, but there is a clear interest in that ERC is considered a useful party for obtner conquests both in the social and national sphere.

“We live a planetary conflict about democracy and the welfare state. That is why we want to contribute to the struggle of all those who seek justice. For us the cause of national freedom and social justice are inseparable, ”said Junqueras in the speech that the brooch has put to Congress. An intervention in which it was aimed at Juns to affirm that they do not take care when ERC manages to seem to self -government and, to the unions, to promise that ERC will be on their side in their work reinvindications.

Junqueras buries the internal war climate at the end of the ERC Congress

Junqueras has spent any related topic on his pacts with the PSOE in Madrid and the PSC in Barcelona. On these issues, on the other hand, if an official positioning has come from Congress, to the extent that the report of the monitoring of the agreements qualifies as “moderately positive” the status of these alliances. In the political section, in addition, the party considers that it must maintain a relationship of “confrontation and collaboration” with socialism. The internal unit forces to balances.