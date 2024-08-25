Among the dozen books that Oriol Junqueras has published there is one that is entitled Against adversitywhere he uses a quote from the Greek poet Homer: “In the face of adversity, one must not complain, but rather provide solutions.” Esquerra Republicana is overwhelmed by a succession of internal crises that have broken out in a chain to destroy the party, just when it has lost control of the Generalitat. Junqueras resigned, but intends to return. He tries to claim to be a suitable plumber to repair the breakdown that has seized up the republican machinery.

He is 55 years old and has spent the last 13 years leading the destiny of Esquerra in tandem with Marta Rovira, but he feels alienated from the ills that the party has suffered in its particular ill-fated semester. A pretended innocence that also serves to distance himself from the political commitments made by the current leadership. His possible return to the control room of ERC puts in check the agreements with the socialists, which made possible the investiture of Salvador Illa (PSC) in Catalonia and which underpin the parliamentary majority of Pedro Sánchez’s Government.

On July 29, the executive of Esquerra Republicana appeared in public in Barcelona to announce that a pre-agreement had been reached with the PSC to facilitate the presidency for Salvador Illa in exchange for an “advance in fiscal sovereignty” of Catalonia through a reform of the financing model that gives “the key to the Generalitat’s cash register”. The pact, negotiated by Marta Rovira, validates “a historic demand”, as has been repeated by the leadership of ERC. former president Pere Aragonès has even described it as “the greatest leap forward in sovereignty since 1977.”

Junqueras, who resigned from his position as president of ERC a month before the agreement, limited himself to assessing it with a comment on social networks: “All respect for the work done by the negotiating team led by Marta Rovira,” he said, while saying he understood “the doubts” that could be generated in the ranks of the pro-independence party by sealing agreements and “their compliance by the PSC and the PSOE.” Junqueras already warned then that if what was agreed is not fulfilled it is necessary to “explicitly withdraw” support for the socialists. He knows well the heartbeat of the ERC membership, some 8,500 members, and has memorized the result of the internal vote that was to validate the pact with the PSC: yes won, but with 45% of votes against.

In 2017, when Junqueras was vice president of the Generalitat and counselor Minister of Economy, Salvador Illa, then Secretary of Organization of the PSC, accused him of being the main person responsible for the flight of companies from Catalonia and publicly pointed him out for having caused “the greatest damage to the Catalan economy.”

“He found this pact ready-made,” say sources close to Junqueras, in relation to the agreement between ERC and the PSC. “He has not participated in the decision-making,” the same voices abound. This argument carries an explosive charge, since Junqueras may want to give the party its own direction when he takes the wheel. A shake-up that resonates in the Generalitat and has the capacity to alter ERC’s relationship with the Sánchez Government. And even more so if one considers that Esquerra does not want to be relegated in the race it maintains with Junts per Catalunya to decide who best represents the independence movement. This struggle between Junts and ERC is an extension of the hostility between Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont, former partners in the Government and now bitter rivals. Junts confirmed this Saturday that it will hold its political congress at the end of October in Calella (Barcelona) to redefine the party’s strategy and to choose who will lead the party, once the pact between PSC and ERC has closed Puigdemont’s path to the presidency of the Generalitat and has shattered the unity of the independence movement.

The sector closest to Rovira denies that Junqueras has ever been a token official: “While he was the president of Esquerra he did not give room to decide any party strategy. And perhaps that is normal, because in the end the decision has to be made by whoever is most responsible, but the result of his decision-making has brought us to where we are now. And Oriol [Junqueras] and its surroundings represent anything but renewal.”

Junqueras’ critics maintain that the former president’s only intention is to try to boycott attempts to put together a candidate capable of posing opposition in the fight for control of the party. Once Rovira has confirmed his resignation as general secretary, his followers are trying to find a figure who can serve as a counterweight to Junqueras. The former vice president of the Government Laura Vilagrà or the deputy in Congress Teresa Jordà are names that have a chance of leading a list. “They thought that Junqueras’ candidacy would be weak, and now it turns out that he is not the one who has problems finding people who want to stand up,” say those close to the former president who wants to return to power.

Junqueras used the excuse that he was a relegated president to defend the fact that he never knew anything about the internal campaign to associate the Maragall brothers with Alzheimer’s. The so-called poster scandal has shaken the party and ended the career of Sergi Sabrià, who was responsible for Pere Aragonès’ communications and a man of confidence. former president. But Junqueras has managed to hold on with hardly a scratch. His collaborators also point out that, just as he was marginalised when it came to taking controversial party strategies, he was not taken into account when Aragonès decided to call early elections. A decision that offered a dubious benefit to ERC: it lost the Government and went from 33 deputies to 20.

History tends to be cyclical and Junqueras, a historian by training, knows that a farewell can only be the prelude to a welcome. When he announced that he was resigning from the presidency of ERC, he kept an ace up his sleeve: “I feel the need to go out into the street to find out what the people want,” he said. A demonstration that did not please Rovira, who is in favour of seeking “new leadership”. Junqueras has managed to get a hundred national ERC councillors, a third of the total, to endorse his proposal to bring forward the congress that is scheduled for 30 November.

