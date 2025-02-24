

02/24/2025



ERC president, Oriol Junqueras, He announced on Monday that his political formation has reached an agreement with the Government of Spain for the clison … To the Generalitat of Catalonia. «We have gone beyond what was planned. We are satisfied, but we want more, ”said Junqueras, on an agreement that will be approved on Wednesday at the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council and then in Congress, and on a figure that exceeds 15,000 million that were set in the Investor Agreement of Pedro Sánchez (PSOE).

The Socialist Executive has forgiven the Generalitat 19.9% ​​of its global debt and 22% of the FL, as Junqueras said, who added that this debt is “unfair” and that “it should never have existed.” Thus, the Generalitat will stop returning to the General State Administration more than 17,100 million euros. «We release Catalonia from this injustice. The flaw should never have existed », The ERC leader has indicated in a wheel in which he has announced the agreement closed with the government so that Wednesday is approved at the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council.

Along these lines, Junqueras has calculated that this amount of 17,104 million euros that the Executive forgives the Catalan Autonomic Administration is “a figure equivalent to everything that the Generalitat plans to invest in the next four years”, or what «Invest annually in health, education, university, research», That is, an amount “equivalent to what the Generalitat puts every year in hospitals, schools, universities and research centers.”

