ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, claimed this Sunday “a framework of Catalan labor relations, a minimum wage in Catalonia”, as well as a financing model that is “as fair as possible” and a surrounding and medium -distance trains service that is “worthy of our country” because “we do not deserve a third -world service.”

This was indicated by Junqueras during the Closing of the second phase of the ERC National Congress which was held this weekend in Martorell, an act in which the Secretary General of Junts, Jordi Turull; EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu deputy; The deputy of Add Tesh Sidi and members of parties such as the PSC, PNV, Podemos, BNG, Sortu, and Compromís, among others.

In this sense, Junqueras opted to build “new alliances, great alliances.” “We want to direct the whole world of work in the widest possible sense”he stressed addressing members of both unions and UGT and CCOO and personalities of the business world who went to this act.

He assured that it is “important” to celebrate “every conquest, every quota of political and economic power for our country.” Therefore, addressing Turull, he said that ERC “It does not hurt” that other political forces achieve “an agreement that increases power quotas for our country”referring to the transfer of immigration competencies.

“We’ll fight later about how it appliesbut we celebrated it, “Junqueras said. In case it had not been clear, ERC leader clarified that this last reference” went for my friend Jordi Turull “, who, before these words, could not help laughing.” The previous ones went for my friends from the union world and the business world, “he added.

Independence

Received between applause and the shout of “president”, Junqueras stressed that “We want to look like our society” because “we are proud” of her. “If we are not able to look like this country to represent the strength to transform it, to conquer each of the challenges we raise,” he said.

ERC’s aspiration, he explained, is that “our fellow citizens” are also “our compatriots” And “we want to share with them a homeland, proud of what has done throughout history, which has managed to fight monsters, barbarism” and “fascism throughout history.”

“We, ERC militants, We are the heirs of those who proclaimed the Catalan Republicof those who defended the Catalan state in 34, of those who went out to defend the Republic in 36, of which the fight against fascism in the fields of Europe continued next to resistance, “he argued.

“We are the ones who vote not to an unfair constitution That denied us the right to self -determination, we are the ones who made the referendum of October 1, 2017 and we are the ones who will continue to defend the rights of workers, the interests of our economy, our language, our culture and their independence, “he concluded.