Junqueras announces an agreement with the government to condemn 17,000 million debt of the Generalitat

The president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, has announced that he has reached an agreement with the Government to condemn 17,104 million euros of debt of the Generalitat. “It is a debt that should never have existed because the government had given a loan to what was from Catalan society,” he said.

Junqueras has appeared before the press to announce the press on Monday, at the beginning of a key week in the field of agreements and transfer for the Generalitat, but also marked by the decision that Junts must make on whether he removes the motion that urges the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to undergo a matter of trust.

The Quito of the Catalan debt was already part of the agreement between ERC and the 2023 PSOE to invest Sánchez. According to Junqueras, the debt forgiveness is equivalent to 22% of the total debt of the Generalitat linked to the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (Fla) and will be approved this Wednesday in the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF).

This percentage, the ERC leader has highlighted, is exceeding 20% ​​of his debt with the Fla that had demanded a few weeks ago the 15,000 million contemplated the agreement with the PSOE of two years ago.

“ERC has made an agreement between parties an agreement between governments. The ERC path is to reach good agreements with everyone for Catalonia, ”Junqueras has brought breast.

The foronation of the debt agreed by PSOE and ERC will also benefit the PP communities

The Commission for Economic and Fiscal Affairs will continue to the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF), where autonomies will discuss the debt removal with the FLA. The debt remove will benefit all autonomies.