The ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, reveals an agreement with the government through which the State will condemn 22% of the debt that the Generalitat maintains with the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (Fla), which is equivalent to 17,104 million euros, 2,000 million more than those initially committed to the investiture pact signed in November 2023. This will result in annual savings in interest exceeding 250 million of euros.

The first vice president, María Jesús Montero, has summoned a press conference at 1:00 p.m., in which she will presumably give the details of the pact, and will expose the master lines of the Quitas system that she will present before the rest of CCAA in the Policy Council Fiscal and Financial (CPFF) that will be held this Wednesday, February 26. In the absence of a final document, the regions face the debate on the mechanism. The autonomies that accumulate the most debt with the FLA, together to Catalonia, such as Murcia, Valencia or Andalucía, do not rule out to accept the remove raised by Montero. Others, such as Madrid or Castilla y León, have strongly criticized the measure, considering it a “blackmail” of the Executive to “make up” a “new concession to Catalan independence.”