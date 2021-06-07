Oriol Junqueras starred in the gesture that Moncloa longed for on Monday. He supported the pardons, relegated the unilateral path to independence, put the dialogue table at the frontispiece of the solutions and made self-criticism of the behavior of sovereignty in the ‘procés’. A step that provoked the applause of the Government, the criticism of the independentistas and the total disqualification of the opposition.

The leader of Esquerra Republicana wrote in the Lledoners jail, where he is serving a 13-year prison sentence for sedition and embezzlement, the article ‘Looking to the future’ in which he made a profession of possible faith and renouncement of maximalisms. Without citing them by name, he welcomed the pardons: “There are gestures that can alleviate the conflict.” Some words that in his pen acquire added value since he has been one of the leaders most reluctant to grace measures. “Put it where it fits,” he said in October 2019. His option has always been amnesty and it continues to be – “amnesty is our priority,” he maintains – but times rule and forgiveness of the crime is not there. on the agenda of the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

But with this change of position being striking, the announcement of greater political significance was in the renouncement of the unilateral path towards independence that sovereignty tried, without success, in October 2017. They are formulas, he pointed out, that “are neither viable nor desirable “because, far from making the secession of Spain possible,” they take us away from the objective. Until now, no one in Esquerra had verbalized the strategic turn with such harshness. The unilateral path was on the Republicans’ program for the last elections, those of February 14, and not even Pere Aragonès, one of the most temperate leaders, had abjured in that way. “The strategies,” explained Junqueras this Monday, “must be adapted to the circumstances to be winners” and at this time the realistic option is “the Scottish route. The path of the pact and the agreement, the path of the referendum agreed “with the Government of Spain because it is the one that” generates more guarantees and immediate international recognition. “

The leader of Esquerra also broke a spear in favor of the dialogue table between the Executive of Sánchez and the Generalitat. “Political conflicts that end up being resolved,” he stressed, “do so, sooner or later, around a table.” He clarified that he is not naive to believe that this dialogue “will bear tangible results immediately”, but the independence movement cannot renounce it, “it would be a very expensive irresponsibility.” In passing, he sent a message to Carles Puigdemont and the most radical sectors that vilify that formula. “As much as it is criticized and ridiculed, the dialogue and negotiation table between governments is a success in itself.” That bilateral forum has only met once in February of last year, but it was little more than a formal meeting. Sánchez and Aragonès will agree on a new date at the meeting they will have in the coming weeks at Moncloa.

Relief and prudence



The article was greeted with relief in Moncloa. In the Government there was already concern about the lack of friendly reciprocity on the part of the sovereign to his indulgent predisposition. Government sources indicated that they did not expect a letter from Junqueras “so important”, but it was a small-mouthed surprise because Sánchez and the socialists did wait for Esquerra to make a gesture to prepare the runway for pardons and to ease the climate before the next meeting of the dialogue table.

THE PHRASES: Oriol Junqueras – Leader of Esquerra Republicana. “The political conflicts that end up being resolved do so around a table where all the parties freely express their positions” José Luis Ábalos – Minister of Transport. «We have no alternative but to think about trust. If not, there is no way to sit. Then time will tell us »

The minister and secretary of Organization of the PSOE was prudent because in view of the antecedents the confidence in Esquerra is “the just one”. José Luis Ábalos read Junqueras’ article as “a self-criticism” of past strategies that has now given way to a commitment to “legality.” In any case, he warned Esquerra that because they are not conciliatory in language, the demands that cannot be met will cease to be so. The Scottish consultation, for example, because the Government “is not for that referendum, but for the territorial integrity of Spain.” But he avoided slamming the door, “we will seek solutions within the law.”

Ábalos pointed out in an interview in the Sixth that the Government will go to the dialogue with “political audacity, courage and courage”, but demanded the same attitude on the part of the Generalitat, and not to return to the trenches at all or nothing.