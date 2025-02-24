The Secretary General of Junts, Jordi Turull, announced on Monday that they have unanimously agreed to withdraw the non -law proposition registered in the Congress about the convenience that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, undergoes a matter of trust. They have decided that “trust does not exist” and is “deteriorated”, With the aim of “making a last effort to avoid breakup,” he said.

Turull has communicated it after the meeting of the Junts executive, who has studied the request of the International mediator at meetings between this training and the PSOE, Francisco Galindo, that the post -convergentes considered to withdraw the proposition not of law before the scenario that opened in the coming weeks.

(There will be extension)