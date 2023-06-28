Junnila’s vote of confidence | The coalition’s Zyskowicz did not vote for Junnila

Ben Zyskowicz (kok) decided not to vote completely in the vote of confidence in Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnila (ps).

For a long time line member of parliament Ben Zyskowicz (kok) did not vote the Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) for confidence in Wednesday’s vote of confidence in the parliament.

“I didn’t want to give him a vote of confidence. I sat down and did not vote. Formally I was absent, in fact I abstained”, Zyskowicz commented on his decision to the media after the plenary session.

JUNNILAN a vote of no confidence was passed because this is appeared at far-right events and hinted in its election ads and social media communications to white supremacy and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.

According to Zyskowicz, it is good and appreciated that Junnila has apologized for her joke.

“The fact that he was joking about these things a few years ago was, in my opinion, reason enough that I could not give him a vote of confidence,” Zyskowicz stated.

Zyskowicz did not want to assess in more detail how Junnila’s vote of confidence will affect government cooperation. None of the Rkp’s representatives voted for Junnila’s confidence.