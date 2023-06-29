Junnila’s vote of confidence | Saarikko on Junnila’s case: “We don’t know if everything was still here”

The party leaders criticized the Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnila’s (ps) vote of confidence in the exam in Pori. Sari Essayah (kd) welcomed Junnila to the parliament’s anti-anti-Semitism group.

28.6. 21:48

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan The (ps) vote of confidence also spoke to the party leaders in the discussion at the Suomiareena event in Pori.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson refused to answer reporters’ questions about whether he threatened Riikka Purra (ps) will overthrow the government if Junnila had not received confidence.

“The best answer for that is Riikka Purra,” Henriksson said.

Anyone Rkp member did not vote for Junnila’s confidence on Wednesday.

Henriksson stressed, however, that the party approved the government program “with clear votes”. On Wednesday, Parliament also voted on the confidence of the entire government, as usual, after the government program discussion.

“We assume that Junnila has learned her lesson, as she said.”

The chairman of the Christian Democrats stressed the same Sari Essayahwho also welcomed Junnila to the parliament’s anti-anti-Semitism group

“I myself have been founding it.”

The center chairman Annika Saarikko described Wednesday’s parliamentary events as “exceptional” and “unique”.

“A few MPs were absent [istunnosta]. If the opposition had been full, Junnila would have received a vote of no confidence,” said Saarikko.

“We don’t know if everything was still here.”

The group leader who represented basic Finns in the discussion Jani Mäkelä criticizes that “valuable discussion time” is used to deal with “secondary issues”.

“We have real problems in this country, such as debt and unemployment,” he said.

Mäkelä also criticized Rkp for the fact that Eva Biaudet did not vote for the confidence of the entire government.

Green and Sdp criticize the coalition in particular.

“We are very disappointed with the coalition. I think this is not going to stop there,” Sofia Virta (green) said.

“In one week, we are scrapping the landscape of Finland. I understood that the minister is making export promotion trips to Israel and Germany, will the coalition allow this?” said in turn Ville Skinnari (sd).

The vice president who promoted the coalition in the debate Anna-Kaisa Ikonen stressed that the government has renounced extremism.

“We had a very serious discussion with him in the morning and my understanding is that he has understood the matter. Next week we will have a discussion on the government’s rules of the game,” he said.

“Ministerial elections are a matter for each party.”

The Left Alliance Lee Andersson again said that ministerial elections are not only the affairs of individual parties.

“They are matters for the entire government. This is to the greatest extent the prime minister’s business,” he said.