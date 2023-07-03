Junnila’s divorce | The Minister of Economic Affairs, Junnila, may be granted a resignation this week

However, the exact date of the farewell ceremony is not yet known, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

MINISTER OF BUSINESS Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) the farewell ceremony will possibly take place this week, says the deputy head of the communication department of the State Council’s office Jyri Rantala.

However, the exact date of the farewell ceremony is not yet known, says Rantala. The schedule is uncertain for the time being, as a suitable time for the event must be found for all parties.

Junnila said last Friday that he was resigning from his position as a minister. In the background, he has been criticized for, among other things, extreme right-wing references and connections. Even on Wednesday, June 28, Junnila survived quite accurately on the vote of no confidence in the parliament.

“Despite the trust of the party and my parliamentary group, I see the matter as follows: based on the continuation of the government and Finland’s reputation, I see that it is impossible for me to continue as a minister in a satisfactory way”, Junnila explained the resignation later in a press release.

The official one the resignation of the minister is granted by the President of the Republic. As recently as last week, it was unclear who would replace Junnila as minister of economy.

The role of the Minister of Economic Affairs is divided into two parts so that the representative of the basic Finns Sakari Puiston was to take the portfolio after two years.