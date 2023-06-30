Junnila’s divorce | Orpo: My assessment of Junnila changed along the way

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) thinks the government is capable of functioning.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Friday that he was satisfied with the Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) to notice of resignation.

“I am satisfied with this solution. It was the right solution and it was the only possible solution,” Orpo said at a press conference in connection with the EU summit in Brussels.

Junnila said on Friday during the day resigning from his position as a minister. He said in a short announcement that he considers that “based on the continuation of the government and Finland’s reputation” it is impossible for him to continue as a minister in a satisfactory manner.

Junnila won the parliament’s trust in Wednesday’s vote, but on Friday criticism of her intensified. Still in the morning, three hours before the resignation announcement, Junnila defended her actions in his Facebook update.

According to Orpo, Junnila made her decision herself. Orpo said that he does not know what kind of discussions have taken place among basic Finns on the matter.

Orphan said that he had to change his own assessment of Junnila as the situation progressed. On Wednesday, Orpo said that Junnila could continue in her position and voted for Junnila’s confidence.

Orpo said he had to change his assessment of Junnila along the way. He stated that new things came to light about Junnila after Wednesday.

“Yes, it made it impossible for him to continue. It was not good for the government or Finland.”

Late on Thursday night, a member of parliament from the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen brought up Junnila’s written question from 2019. In the question, Junnila suggested, among other things, that population growth in Africa and the climate damage it causes should be curbed by promoting so-called “climate abortions”.

In addition, it was reported on Friday, among other things, that Junnila has repeatedly proposed that the state should grant an allocation to the Veljesapu-Perinnehydis, which cherishes the SS tradition.

Orpo said that he had a few discussions with his European colleagues about Junnila during the summit. Orpo hoped that Junnila’s decision would end the international discussion that had started on the subject.

Orphan according to his own words, he was supposed to talk with his government partners after the end of the summit, but the matter was resolved by resigning.

He emphasized that the government condemns all kinds of extremism and racism and is committed to human rights and an equal society.

“I think the government is capable of functioning,” Orpo said.

However, according to him, the operational capacity and the “wound” in the government must be improved. The board was supposed to discuss the operating methods next week.

Minister of Finance and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra told Ilta-Sanom on Thursday that the government’s situation is like an open wound.

From an orphan was asked at the press conference whether similar cases can still come before the government. Orpo began his answer by stating that there are four different parties in the government.

“Basic Finns, as is known, is a slightly different actor in politics. People from different backgrounds.”

According to Orpo, in this government coalition there is a bit of banter all the time, and some of them use more vigorous language. According to Orpo, this must be “taken care of”.

“We have to find a way for the government to communicate outwardly.”

According to Orpo, the government is united by, among other things, the desire to fix the Finnish economy.

