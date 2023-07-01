Junnila’s divorce | Basic Finnish district leaders consider Junnila’s resignation as the right solution: “Act according to your own values”

Vilhelm Junnila’s (ps) resignation request from the ministerial post on Friday was the only correct solution, say the chairmen of the Varsinais-Suomen and Oulu districts of the party.

Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) said on Friday that he would resign from his position as a minister. Junnila said in the press release that she sees that it is impossible for her to continue as a minister in a satisfactory manner in terms of the continuation of the government and Finland’s reputation.

The Parliament voted on Junnila’s confidence on Wednesday. The reason was, for example, Junnila’s appearance at an event organized by the extreme right as a fresh MP four years ago.

Junnila received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 95–86. However, all the ministers of the ruling party Rkp voted against the confidence of the minister. In addition, two members of parliament from the Prime Minister’s Party coalition abstained from voting.

Basic Finns Chairman of the Varsinais-Suomen district Jyrki Åland consider Junnila’s decision to resign as correct. Junnila has entered parliament from the Varsinais-Suomen electoral district.

“When you look at what has happened during the week in the vote, where the government on the Rkp’s side was a little fractious, and how the whole thing started to roll forward like a snowball, he must have calculated that separation is the best solution at the moment,” says Åland.

Junnila announced her decision from the OSCE meeting from Canada. HS has not reached Junnila to comment on the events.

“The decision must have been hard for him, but it is the right one at this point. On the one hand, Junnila gave in to the media and the opposition, but on the other hand, she made the right decision when looking at the bigger picture for Finland. Let’s go with these now”, says Åland.

Åland has not yet discussed with Junnila about her decision to leave. He hopes that the delay in the decision could be overcome so that policy making could continue as soon as possible.

“Finland must be renovated, that is self-evident. Difficult decisions are coming up in the next four years, and work on them should start right away. There really aren’t any other options.”

The Minister of Economy There has been an extensive discussion around the resignation notice about whether the jupakka will affect Finland’s landscape. The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö said For MTV during Suomi-Areena’s president’s question hourthat the commotion related to Junnila is “at least very embarrassing” for the government.

Åland estimates that the commotion can affect the landscape “perhaps momentarily”.

“It may be that a fast career as a minister and the media frenzy surrounding it causes surprise. However, it does not change everything that Finland has been able to do, and how the Finnish brand has been built,” says Åland.

According to Åland, the Minister of Economic Affairs’ decision to resign was in line with what he has expected from others.

“Junnila has demanded similar decisions from previous ministers when there was some kind of fooling around behind them. Let’s be honest and separate. He acted as he saw fit and according to his own values.”

Åland says that he considers Junnila to be a good decision maker.

“These solutions are signs of a good decision maker. It can either stick its head in a bush and wait for the noise to dissipate, or alternatively, cut the game off completely.”

Also the chairman of the basic Finns Oulu electoral district Janne Koskelan I think Junnila’s decision to leave was right.

“But it didn’t really arouse positive thoughts in me. It had a certain flavor of a chase when you started digging up old things,” says Koskela.

Koskela emphasizes that Junnila should not have referred to extreme right-wing connections on, for example, social media.

“That shouldn’t happen. However, he has regretted it and apologized for it. That should have been enough,” says Koskela.

The chairman of the Oulu electoral district, Koskela, does not believe that the case will adversely affect Finland’s image.

“In Germany, for example, the matter has been written about, but I don’t see that this will become a matter to be returned to. The next day there is new news again, and there are much bigger things happening in the world at the moment, such as the war of aggression in Ukraine.”

Basic Finns Chairman of the Helsinki district Marko Joensuu agrees with the presidents of the Varsinais-Suomen and Oulu districts of the party.

“Certainly the decision has been right, as the party has also outlined. Also the chairman Riikka Purra stated that Junnila put the interests of Finland and the party first,” says Joensuu.

He only has good things to say about Junnila.

“I know him somewhat. He has always been a nice, very matter-of-fact and logical-rational guy.”

Joensuu does not see that the events will have a negative impact on Finland’s landscape.

“This was a sad series of events, but I don’t think it will have an international impact. The effect can even be the opposite, because in this way Finland has shown itself to be a democratic society where everyone is equal,” says Joensuu.