Few doubts about the pilot at the top of this particular classification dedicated to the pilots who have caused more costs in terms of damage and repairs to their teams: Mick Schumacher forced Haas into an expense of 4 million of dollars. The estimate, provided by RacingNews365, not surprising, given that the accidents suffered in 2022 were one of the reasons that prompted Gunther Steiner to foot him at the end of the championship in favor of the expert Nico Hulkenberg, after criticizing him during the season. In second position another driver who will not be seen again on the starting grid of 2023, namely Nicholas Latifi of Williams, who added 3.4 million dollars in damages. The lowest step of the podium for Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo – who stopped at 2.9 million – and who was the protagonist of the most spectacular accident of the year just ended, starting at Silverstone. In the top five positions Finally, the presence of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, fourth at 2.8 million, and of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, fifth at 2.7 million. Retracing the standings from the rear, the best were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull), whose damage cost their respective teams less than $500,000.

F1 / Top10 junkyard 2023

1. Mick Schumacher (Haas) $4 million

2. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) $3.4 million

3. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) $2.9 million

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) $2.8 million

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) $2.7 million

6. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) $2.3 million

7. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) $2.2 million

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) $2 million

9. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) $1.4 million

10. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) $1.3 million.