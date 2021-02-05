Junkkari | The figures for the party support survey commissioned by the Coalition Party were wrong – support for the Greens is higher than claimed and the SDP is lower

The support survey was corrected twice with a correction factor, resulting in incorrect figures.

I wrote on Thursday comment, which reported on a regional party support survey commissioned by the Helsinki Coalition Party with Taloustutkimus. The questionnaire had not been published, but the Coalition members made its results available to HS.

The title of the blog stated that “the results of the Coalition’s commissioned poll are surprising” – and no wonder they were surprised:

The results were not correct.

The Coalition Party was called on Friday night and regretted that the correction factors had been used incorrectly in the study.

Therefore, there is an error in the results.

And the reason for the mistake was the Coalition Party, not Economic Research.

Coalition Party In the leaked original version, the Coalition Party was Helsinki’s largest party with 27 percent support. It was followed by the Greens and the Sdp, both with 20 per cent support.

However, the figures for the Greens and the SDP were wrong.

If the weightings had been applied correctly, the Greens would have supported 22% and the SDP 17%.

The Coalition Party explained the error was due to a misunderstanding. Let’s go back to that in more detail, but here’s the correct version of the results of the Economic Survey’s support survey: Coalition Party 27%, Greens 22%, Sdp 17%, Left Alliance 13%, Basic Finns 9%, Rkp 4%, Center 3%, Christian Democrats 3%, Movement Now 1 %, another party or group 1%.

Research Director of Economic Research Juho Rahkonen confirms that the above figures are the correct results of the study.

Rahkonen says on Friday he went through things with the Coalition members.

“The mistake was not intentional from the Coalition Party. This was not about spinning, ”says Rahkonen.

One way or another. But let’s go through a chain of events.

The Coalition Party therefore commissioned a regional support survey on Helsinki from Taloustutkimus. For the survey, Taloustutkimus interviewed 1,000 Helsinki residents.

Taloustutkimus submitted the results of the survey to the Helsinki Coalition Party. The results provided by the economic study were weighted – ie they had already used a so-called correction factor.

However, the Helsinki Coalition Party had misunderstood this and assumed the results were raw data that has not yet been emphasized.

Thus, the Coalitioners re-applied a correction factor to the results.

Therefore, the results were corrected twice. This led to a distortion of the results – support for the Greens fell and the SDP rose.

In itself using a correction factor is not “any rocket science” – as Rahkonen puts it. Virtually anyone can calculate it if there is enough background data from the query.

It is therefore a question of emphasizing the results in order to make the number of interviewees as close as possible to the real population.

In a telephone interview, the interviewee is asked a so-called control question, ie in this case it was asked who the respondent voted for in the previous municipal elections.

Once all the interviews have been conducted, the answers to the control question are compared with the results of the previous municipal elections. It is therefore considered whether the sample has been proportionately supported by supporters of different parties.

Simplified this is how it goes.

In the previous municipal elections party A received 20% support. However, in the interview polls, only 18 percent of respondents say they last voted party A.

Thus, the sample of respondents selected at random does not correspond to the actual population and is corrected by a correction factor of 1.1 in this case. Because party A 10% of the last voters in the sample are “too few”.

The use of a correction factor and the weighting of the results thus gives a more realistic picture of the results.

However, the multiplier should be used correctly. And not twice, as was done in this case.

“It was annoying misunderstanding, ”says Rahkonen. And further stresses that by no means do I believe that the Coalitioners were chasing the figures on purpose.

In recent days, the Helsinki Coalition Party has had time to present false support figures at several of its internal events – at least from the beginning of the week at the district board meeting, which presented Kirsi Pihaa as a candidate for mayor of the Coalition Party.

Thursday so the analyzes in my writing went badly wrong. After all, someone was right – I wrote like this yesterday:

The result of the recent survey should, of course, be treated with caution. The regional surveys have a relatively small sample and the reference data for the correction factors are not the same as in the national surveys.