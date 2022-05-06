Junkkari | Sanna Marin called on her troops to start a NATO debate, after which party representatives have been largely silent

The silence has been violated by Erkki Tuomioja and Kimmo Kiljunen, who published a book on their reflections on NATO. So the discussion in public is quiet, writes political journalist Marko Junkkari.

Russian It is now ten weeks since the great attack on Ukraine began – although it seems to be an eternity.

There have been so many historical twists and turns these weeks that time has intensified. A huge amount of nasty things have happened in a short time.

Finland’s foreign and security policy has changed more this spring than in the previous 25 years.

One of these historic twists and turns was seen on Monday, February 28, four days after the start of the great Russian offensive. Yle published at the time opinion pollwhere for the first time the majority of Finns said they were in favor of Finland’s NATO membership.

A little later that day Sanna Marinin (sd) government held a press conferencein which it said it had decided to send arms aid to Ukraine.

In the information, Prime Minister Marin was also asked about changes in Finnish NATO positions. Marin replied as follows:

Many who have been opposed to membership or have been hesitant in the past have changed their position in favor of membership – and I would guess that this is particularly affected by two questions: First, what is the border that Russia has gone beyond. And what is the limit beyond which it would not go. The second question, of course, is whether, if Russia crosses any border, whether we are in that situation alone or together with others.

The statement was startling in many ways.

The “crossing the border” certainly came to mind for many in the 1,343 kilometers that separate us from Russian tanks. Although Marin seems to mean the border in the most abstract way, a violation of the boundaries of peace, international agreements and humanity.

Representatives of Marin’s own party, the SDP, took these words from their chairman as an invitation and a call to start a debate on the party’s foreign and security policy. This is how I have heard several demars say.

In the Demarite meetings and in the internal Facebook and Whatsapp groups, after Marin’s border statement, a lively discussion about Finland’s NATO membership began.

“ What is special is that there has been little publicity about the SDP debate.

Special the point, however, is that little has been heard about the SDP’s NATO debate. The debate has been marked mainly by silence. Prime Minister Marin has not spoken. And no one else in the party leadership or ministers.

The demars of the NATO debate in recent weeks mainly come to mind a long-standing Member of Parliament Erkki Tuomiojan (sd) Comments from the media on war psychosis and allusions to the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvistin to his Finnish colleague To Antti Kaikkonen proposed Finnish-Swedish Defense League.

By the way, almost nothing has been heard from the MPs’ MPs.

Helsingin Sanomat has been monitoring the NATO positions of the deputies in an constantly updating manner in the story. For Sdp, the columns are mostly empty. To date, only five of the 40 demarches have publicly stated their NATO position.

That is really little, as in other parties almost all the representatives have expressed their views.

The reason for the silence is that the SDP is the prime minister’s party. And the fact that Sanna Marini’s position in the party leadership is really strong. One source in the demar says that although Marin opened the party’s NATO debate, he has not given much encouragement since. Especially in public.

Demareiden Due to the silence of NATO, it was gratifying that the SDP MP Kimmo Kiljunen published a book this week on his own reflections on NATO.

Although A survival story of a small country The book is done at a fast pace in a few weeks, it is well written and interesting. Despite the fact that Kiljunen does not open up his own personal yes-no-jacquard wrestling about NATO membership.

Instead, in the book, Kiljunen clearly reviews the security policy guidelines he has drawn at different stages in the history of independent Finland.

Finland is a small country in an awkward geopolitical location. That is why Finland’s solutions have always been pragmatic – in some places, the style points and in some places the principles have been secondary in ensuring the security and survival of the nation.

“ “I won’t shy away, you shouted big. I will dodge, ”said a little.”

Kiljunen summarizes the President of Finland Mauno Koiviston once used to quote: “A small and a big man collided in a narrow tunnel. I will not shy away, you shouted big. I will dodge, ”said a little.”

According to Kiljunen, there are two different ways to approach Finland’s NATO membership. Some see membership as an end in itself, others as a means.

Kiljunen registers as a representative of the latter school.

According to him, the essential question is whether military alliance or non-alliance offers better conditions and lower risks to keep Finland out of the wars.

Kiljunen’s answer to the question is an alliance. He says intends to vote in favor of NATO membership in Parliament.

Sanna Marin thus, on 28 February, the SDP announced that the NATO debate had begun, followed by deep public silence. And next Saturday, May 14, this silent process will culminate when the SDP’s party council outlines the party’s NATO position at its extraordinary meeting.

At its meeting, the SDP’s party council says yes to NATO membership – that is clear in practice. Namely, many others in the party, like Kiljunen, see NATO as pragmatically the best option for Finland’s security.

Erkki Tuomioja also spoke about the beginning of the week In an interview with HS he intends to vote in favor of NATO membership in parliament because other options he says have not really even been discussed.

“ Tuomioja left a special reservation in the interview.

However, Tuomioja left a special reservation in the interview. Tuomioja said that if the NATO vote in the parliament does not give the representatives a free hand with regard to the voting decision, he would have “a great temptation to vote against for reasons of principle”.

Group discipline would therefore be such a significant reason that Tuomioja would therefore be ready to change his position in a decision that is important for Finland’s security.

There seem to be three schools. NATO can be seen as a goal, a means or the same as Erkki Tuomioja, for whom Erkki Tuomioja’s feelings are important.