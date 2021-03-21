Junkkari | “Legislative framework,” repeated Sanna Marin Yle in an interview – Why does the Prime Minister talk so much about administrative law jargon?

Legislative framework. This concept of the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) repeated time and time last Saturday for Yle The first morning in an interview.

“Our regulatory framework is built on the decisions of the competent authorities,” Marin said.

In the interview, Marin explained how the levels of government in Finland work. What the state is responsible for, what is the municipality. Which is part of the Regional Government Agency’s rotation. What the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) do.

The same administrative structure lecture Marin gave almost word for word in the second week of Yle In studio A..

I do not think that any previous prime minister has given introductory courses in administrative science to the Finnish people on television in this way.

Sections 106 and 107 of the Standby Act are, of course, fascinating, but less often, like Marin, prime ministers are immersed in the details of individual sections in television interviews.

Why on earth does Marin talk so much about levels of government and jurisprudence?

The answer is simple: Marin is asked about them in interviews.

And, of course, it is good that the Prime Minister answers the questions. However, immersing yourself in the details may be a political mistake for Marin.

Prime Minister the task is to lead the work of the government. The government’s decision-making works in such a way that, as a result of the analysis of the situation and the political twist, the government outlines what it thinks should be done in some matter. It is then up to the ministry officials to find the best possible legal solutions to realize this state of mind.

The Prime Minister does not have to consider the wording of the individual articles but the whole. He should be a strategic leader.

“Yes, as Prime Minister, I wish we had a line organization and the administration would bounce when the Prime Minister commands,” Marin said. In the morning.

The comment was apparently an irony with which Marin tried to describe the fact that competences in the Finnish administration have been decentralized to different levels. For example, in corona tests at borders, municipalities and regional government agencies (AVIs) have competence.

The state is not really a company operating in a line organization. Officials must obey the law, and if, for example, the government wants the avi to act differently, it must change the law. Bounce commands don’t help.

(It is true that the mass testing of the corona at the border was a matter of disagreement over the interpretation of the existing law between Avi and STM. And the Ministry’s confusion with instructions.)

As such, it is good that Marin twists things out of iron wire. For Marin, however, it may be problematic that the emphasis on the competencies of the various levels of government easily sounds explanatory. For the prime minister to explain the government’s inaction by pushing responsibility to others.

That doesn’t sound good.

A strategic leader shouldn’t go into nipples at all, as the whole is easily overwhelmed with detail.

Citizens barely got it First morning a very clear picture of how the government intends to lead Finland out of the crisis.

European my acquaintance, who follows politics closely, constantly wonders about the Finnish corona debate. It’s technocratic and insightful, he says – and reportedly completely different from anywhere else.

My acquaintance blames us journalists. We reportedly grab the flower stalks too carefully.

I am – as you might guess – with him disagreed. It’s not just about us suppliers.

If he wished, the Prime Minister could well lead the discussion to a more strategic level in the interviews. After all, politicians have traditionally been adept at steering the debate in the direction they want.

However, Prime Minister Marin himself seems to want to talk about the details of administrative law.

Take, for example, even the State Council briefing In the beginning of March. It asked Marin about the introduction of Article 106 of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

Marin was already directing accountability to the Undersecretary of State of the Government, Timo Lankiselleto which the matter was drafted as draftsman. But for some reason Marin decided to answer the question himself.

“For my part, I can try,” Marin said, and then gave a long and detailed answer from Article 106.

Lankinen was asked if he wanted to supplement Marin’s answer. “In fact, the prime minister gave a good description of it. You can’t really give more details, ”Lankinen said.

Marin masters the details, which might explain her enthusiasm to talk about them.

I still have to admit that journalists have asked a lot of administrative legal questions in their recent interviews with the Prime Minister.

Why do we journalists share them?

The reason is, at the very least, that they provide a concrete solution to the problems that have arisen in the government’s corona activities. Border health control has not succeeded, and in order to explain why it has not succeeded, it is necessary to go into detail.

But there is perhaps more to the background. Indeed, it seems very much that politics has become more legal and law has become more political.

The change is reflected in the fact that the role of the Parliamentary Constitution Committee as the guardian of the realization of fundamental rights has changed. In recent years, the committee’s interference in the constitutionality of a bill was an exception. Today, it is commonplace.

Congressman Ben Zyskowiczin According to the (Kok) bills, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has found one or more unconstitutional draft regulations out of 30 bills during this parliamentary term.

And the reason is certainly not that the bills of the current government would somehow be intentionally more fundamental than before. The monitoring of fundamental rights is only treated with greater sensitivity than before.

This is also indicated by the fact that, in addition to parliamentary ex-ante scrutiny of laws, a kind of system for monitoring fundamental rights has emerged on social media. Namely, a number of legal scholars constantly comment on Twitter and blogs about the constitutional aspects of government actions.

Twitter’s constitutional scholars are a bit like a Greek tragedy choir commenting on the play’s events in the background. The message of the choir is always the same: wrong done.

Fundamental rights are important, and it is certainly good that legal scholars have a public debate. As a result, however, the judiciary has become even more at the center of everyday political discourse. That is why it is being asked of the Prime Minister.

And undeniably, I get a blunt title from it when you write that the government is violating fundamental rights.

Show it also appears that there has been a major change in the general attitude towards dealing with the coronary crisis during the year.

When the pandemic struck last spring, all levels of government went into a crisis mood in one intoxication. There was a new kind of situation that no one had previous experience with. Thus, the administration had to improvise and solve the problems that arose from the flight.

The administration was supposed to become a line organization mentioned by Marin last spring, where the government had sovereign traction. Avit, municipalities and other levels of government did not complain, even if they were a little jumped by the government.

Looking at it in retrospect, the media also seemed to be in crisis mode last spring. Reporters focused on news gathering and tried to tell what restrictive measures are known next.

Reporters asked: what the government does. Less people were asked how it does it. Or why.

Now, a year later, we have returned to these essential how and why questions.

In government, this can seem awkward. The crisis continues, but the surrounding society has returned to a spiritually normal state.

And the legislative framework no longer wants to jump.