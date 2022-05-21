Junkkari | Iiris Suomela surprised in his speech at the party meeting – the Greens seem to be reaching out to the city center

The Greens may have finally made the strategic observation that a chronic quarrel with the center will not benefit them. And in the light of the polls, it has not benefited the city center either, writes Marko Junkkari, HS’s political journalist.

Chairman Maria Ohisalo gave a keynote speech at the start of the Greens’ party meeting on Saturday morning.

In his speech, Ohisalo deviated a few times from the text previously distributed to journalists. This in itself is nothing miraculous – a good speaker often spontaneously adds something to the text and omits things.

Earlier in the speech, Ohisalo added a remark: “This is what we need to talk about.”

Ohisalo added this sentence to the point where he glowed that the Greens have driven and achieved historically large investments in the green transition in the government.

According to Ohisalo, this message should also be conveyed by the Greens.

In this way, the central problem of the Greens is summed up in this addition to Ohisalo.

After all, the Greens have problems. It was reflected in last summer’s municipal elections and the winter regional elections. Both left the party poorly. Nor do the latest polls promise the Greens any better, quite the contrary.

Support party this is due, at least in part, to the fact that the Greens have not been able to communicate their actions to the outside world. Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has made more decisions and investments that promote the climate and the environment than any previous government in Finnish history.

However, this message has been rather quietly promoted by the government to the citizens. Rather, many of the government’s climate decisions have mostly been reminiscent of the twists and turns of the Greens and the city center.

The Greens have found themselves in a cumbersome situation. The politics of the Greens are annoying those who think that the climate should not be ruined. But also dissatisfied are many climate activists who feel the government has not done enough.

On Saturday, there was a small protest by Elokapina in front of the meeting place of the Greens.

Samuli Gröhn, Katri Tuononen and Noe Paukkunen distributed brochures to those attending the meeting, praising the fact that the Greens’ new political agenda includes a number of measures to help build a low-emission society.

“However, the current measures are not enough,” the brochure said.

Usually governments tend to glorify their own achievements – whether they are or not. However, the Marin government has surprisingly lauded its climate decisions.

The Greens now seem to be more aware of this.

Ohisalo returned to the matter after his speech at a press conference when the party leadership was asked about the reasons for the support of the Greens.

“The board is and is responsible. However, we have not been able to report enough on the government’s achievements, ”said Ohisalo.

And the greens also seem to be taking action by the inch. In his own speech, the Vice-Chairman Iiris Suomela praised the government’s achievements.

“We are doing a historic job in this government to protect the climate and nature,” Suomela said.

Suomela emphasized that this week the reform of the Nature Conservation Act came before Parliament. With the reform, mineral exploration in nature parks will be banned. And in the future, in addition to individual species, endangered habitats can also be protected.

What was interesting about Suomela’s speech was the tone that spoke about the center.

The shade was appropriate.

Suomela said that this week, in a referendum discussion on the reform of the Nature Conservation Act, a central MP had said that he had learned about protecting and respecting nature from his own grandfather, who was a farmer.

Suomela did not mention the Center citizen in question, but it is clear from the parliamentary minutes that it was Mikko Kinnunen.

Suomela said that after Kinnunen referred to his grandfather, the Minister for Climate and Environment Emma Kari responded by talking about his own.

Kari said his own grandfather was a fisherman. The disappearance of fish from the Baltic Sea once threatened to deprive Grandfather of his livelihood. According to Kari, as a child, he had listened to his grandfather’s stories about the fate of the Baltic salmon and had therefore become a conservationist.

“These experiences of farmers and fishermen describe how we really are at the mercy of nature,” Suomela said.

The experience of a farmer and a fisherman. This is downright a lyrical design that comes to mind as a kind of historical alliance – much like the handshake of a peasant and a worker in a red-soil collaboration.

This time it could have been the outstretching of the Greens to the center. And it was certainly not a coincidence.

In the green may have finally made the strategic observation that a chronic quarrel with the center will not benefit them. And in the light of support polls, it has not benefited the center either.

Besides, a farmer-fisherman’s union might also be able to do something about agricultural climate emissions.