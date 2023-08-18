Junker | What really happened in the election of the coalition’s presidential candidate?

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen criticized earlier this week that the analysis published by HS had the facts wrong. But what actually happened in the process?

The coalition chairman, prime minister Petteri Orpo said on Monday, August 14, that the party board has authorized him to ask by Alexander Stubb the coalition’s presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, Stubb responded affirmatively to Orpo’s request.

Officially, Stubb will be nominated as the coalition’s presidential candidate at the extraordinary party meeting to be held later in the fall.

The party government was unanimous in its decision. After Orpo’s announcement, the members of the coalition declared their support for the party’s future presidential candidate, Alexander Stubb.

On the surface, everything seemed to go smoothly and harmoniously – even though there was quite a bit of buzz behind the scenes. The public could see from the commotion that the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen announced on August 3 that he is “seriously considering” running for office.

I wrote on Monday analysis, in the title of which it was stated that Orpo had “fallen” into Häkkänen’s rut. In the article, I pondered why Häkkänen announced that he was considering it, even though he knew that chairman Orpo wanted Stubb as a candidate.

The next day, Häkkänen published a message on the short message service X (formerly Twitter) stating that the facts in the story were incorrect.

“Things did not go as described”, Häkkänen wrote.

Häkkänen however, did not specify which facts in the story were incorrect. He later justified this over the phone by saying that he cannot publicly open confidential discussions held by the party leadership.

Well, I have no obstacles to go through the confidential discussions of the party leadership of the coalition. I started calling. It turned out that there was a mistake in my story on Monday.

The error in question has now been corrected in the original writing.

I wrote this in Monday’s article: According to HS’s information, Orpo called through the members of the coalition’s party board between July and August. It is known that all members of the party board supported Orpo’s plans for Stubb’s candidacy – except the party’s vice-chairman Antti Häkkänen.

It is true that Petteri Orpo called through the party government. However, what was wrong in the story was that all members of the party board would have supported Orpo’s plans for Stubb’s candidacy.

The reason for this is simply that Orpo did not say in all the calls that he was considering Stubb as a candidate. In some discussions, he only generally surveyed the party board member’s views on the matter.

However, he said to some that he wanted Stubb to be a candidate – this is what one member of the party board says. The couple says they understood Orpo’s position between the lines.

In any case, many members of the party board interpreted Orpo’s phone call as meaning that the candidacy situation is truly open.

Therefore, at the beginning of August, several district organizations of the coalition expressed their support for Häkkä as a presidential candidate.

(The party board includes the chairmen of the district organizations of the coalition, as well as the chairmen of the youth, student and women’s organizations. In addition, the party leadership sits on the party board.)

Let’s go here I go through the presidential candidate process of the coalition a little more widely, because the course of events is interesting. Especially when there are slightly different versions of how things turned out.

According to Häkkänen’s supporters, in the last few months it has been evident that many members of the coalition really want Antti Häkkänen to be the presidential candidate. In the winter, two MPs from the coalition made an informal survey, according to which no fewer than 30 of the 38 representatives of the parliamentary group at the time wanted Häkkäs as a candidate. It was also hoped that Häkkänen would run for office in many districts.

Although Häkkänen’s foreign policy experience is limited, one supporter reminds us that it used to be like that Sauli Niinistö too when he became president. It is said that one of the supporters even nominated Häkkäs Sauli Niinistö 2.0to.

The popularity certainly rubbed off on the 38-year-old Häkkä. Even so, Häkkänen was known to be overwhelmed with requests in the winter.

At some point in the spring, Petteri Orpo outlined that the presidential issue would be returned to in the summer after the parliamentary elections and government negotiations. Many had the assumption that at that point in the party’s field, there would be a wider discussion about possible candidates. At that time, the district organizations could discuss different options among themselves.

However, the government negotiations dragged on for a record long time. And even after they ended, we didn’t get to think about the presidential issue, when Chairman Orpo’s time was spent trying to settle the racism and fascism that plagued the government. Then came the summer holidays.

The issue was only returned to at the end of July, when Orpo began calling the party government through. The members of the coalition who support Häkkä interpreted that this is the starting point for the discussion that should have taken place already at the beginning of the summer.

Häkkänen’s supporters encouraged him to register so that he would be properly included as an alternative in the debate.

Häkkänen at the security policy seminar held in Luumäki on Thursday, August 3 told to reporters that he is “seriously considering” running for president.

In his phone conversation with Orpo, Häkkänen had previously said in general terms that he might at some point go public with his candidacy.

However, before his announcement, Häkkänen did not specifically warn the chairman that he was now doing it. Häkkänen’s announcement at least somewhat surprised Orpo. Either way, it electrified the situation.

In the following days, several constituencies of the coalition announced that they supported Häkkä as a candidate.

Helsingin Sanomat published on August 9 query, according to which the majority of the coalition’s parliamentary group supported Häkkäs as a candidate. The favorite of the party government, on the other hand, was Stubb.

The coalition in the presidential candidate process, the threads have traditionally been firmly in the hands of the chairman. There are practically three options.

The party can organize a consultative member vote, as before the 1994 presidential election. Then they were facing each other Raimo Ilaskivi and Pertti Salolainen.

Alexander Stubb would hardly have agreed to a membership vote, so this option would have meant that he would not have been available.

In his phone calls at the end of July, Orpo had also told at least some members of the party board that there was not enough time to organize a member vote.

Another option is that the chairman and the party board do not stand behind any candidate and the decision is made only at the party meeting, where the people at the meeting can freely vote on the available candidates.

The third option is for the chairman to present the candidate he wants to the party board, which then decides on the candidate to be presented to the party meeting.

Although, in principle, other candidates can register as candidates at the party meeting, it would be very unusual to walk over the presentation made by the chairman and the party board.

The orphan chose option three.

On Monday, at the party board meeting, studies were presented, based on which Alexander Stubb had the best chance of success among the alternatives. However, one member of the party board says that the difference between Stubb and Häkkänen was not very big in the studies.

The party government unanimously authorized Orpo to ask Stubb as a candidate.

On Thursday Ilta-Sanomat published by According to the survey conducted by the Economic Survey, according to which citizens think Stubb is clearly a better presidential candidate for the coalition than Häkkä.

Today, Friday HS published by the presidential race, where Alexander Stubb was slightly second Pekka Haaviston (green) behind.

Orphan justified the selection of Stubb as a candidate, among other things, by his foreign policy expertise and extensive political experience. After all, Stubb is, among other things, a former foreign minister and prime minister. Although Orpo didn’t say it out loud, Stubb was certainly the most suitable candidate for the situation, according to the chairman’s advice.

If the membership vote had been organized, the foreign minister would probably also have gone to compete with Häkkänen Elina Valtonen. After all, Häkkänen and Valtonen have been fighting for a long time about who will become the next chairman of the coalition after Orpo.

Thus, the member vote would have become a kind of primary election for the next chairman. The beginning of the government has been difficult anyway, so Orpo certainly did not want the two central ministers of the coalition to measure each other in this situation.

It would have only increased the government’s anger even more.

Did Orpo run into Häkkänen then?

Well, you can say that Orpo at least drove through the desired outcome very determinedly. For example, the meeting of the party board was originally supposed to be held at the end of August, but it was brought forward so that the discussion would not get too heated.

Because of this, the discussion of the district organizations about the presidential candidate was shortened to only one week.

Did chairman Antti Häkkänen challenge Orpo by registering as a candidate?

His supporters strongly deny this. According to them, it was not a question of challenging the chairman, but simply that, in their opinion, Häkkänen would have been a good candidate for the assembly.

The key question is whether Häkkänen knew Orpo was running Stubb as a candidate. If you didn’t know, he acted as agreed in the spring. After all, it had been agreed then that the candidates would be discussed before making a decision.

But could Häkkänen really be unaware of the matter?

For example, Ilta-Sanomat reported on August 9, referring to its own sources, that Orpo had already asked Stubb for a nomination. I myself have heard views referring to this some time ago.

“They have only been rumours,” one Häkkä supporter acknowledges this.

In the coming weeks, there will certainly be discussions within the coalition about the course of the candidate process. Publicly, however, everyone seems to assert their support for Alexander Stubb.

Häkkänen wrote on Monday in the X short message service that he does not intend to run for office at the party meeting and supports the chairman’s decision in selecting a presidential candidate.

“Now moving forward unitedly”, Häkkänen declared.

