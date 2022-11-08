Junker | Tomorrow’s midterm debate is getting fierce

It is completely impossible to have an intelligible political debate about the restoration regulation. That’s why in the mid-term question debate, it’s likely to be about fence posts instead of fences, writes HS’s political reporter Marko Junkkari.

On Wednesday the government gets to answer the opposition’s interim question about the EU restoration regulation. There is a heated discussion in the information, because the government’s lines are totally messed up.

I think tomorrow’s discussion will also be confusing – due to the fact that the EU’s restoration regulation is perhaps the most complicated thing in the world. You can find something almost as difficult in astrophysics, social security committee memos or love. But I dare say that the restore setting is the most complicated.

The commission’s 80-page restoration regulation proposal is a convoluted legal language that bursts with strange letter abbreviations, habitat types, terms and calculations. It is very difficult to make any sense of them.

From the restore setting it is completely impossible to have an intelligible political debate. That’s why in the interim question discussion, it’s probably about the fence instead of the fence.

Let’s talk about the secondary note. Or because the government didn’t do it in time.

Forest policy is an area that clearly belongs to the national discretion of the member states. However, according to the so-called principle of subsidiarity, the EU can also act in areas where it does not have exclusive competence – if the member states themselves are not able to achieve the objectives of the operation in that matter.

The Commission considers that the member countries alone cannot prevent the loss of nature in the way that has been agreed in the EU, for example in the biodiversity strategy published in 2020. Therefore, the EU interprets that it has the right to enact a restoration regulation that intervenes in the national forest policy of the member states.

The central point of the opposition’s interlocutory question is that Sanna Marini (sd) the government should have left a subsidiarity note on the restoration decree, denying the EU’s competence in the whole matter. So did Sweden. But Finland does not.

Read more: The government’s biggest dispute in the autumn arose from the restoration of nature – This is what it’s all about

Read more: MPs from the ruling parties criticized Prime Minister Marin: Words do not match actions

The coalition Sanni Grahn-Laasonen in the interim question signed by the first, the government is asked right at the beginning:

Why didn’t the government object to EU legislation imposing such detailed obligations being drawn up for the forest policy that falls under the national decision-making power of the member states? Why didn’t Finland, like Sweden, immediately take a negative stance on the EU Commission’s proposal on the restoration regulation?

Those are good questions. Especially when the government did not complete its position on the restoration regulation until so late in the early autumn that the deadline for the subsidiarity remark had already expired.

“ What is the significance of the fact that Finland did not submit a subsidiarity notice in early autumn?

Subsidiarity note however, doing so is a matter for the parliament.

Chairman of the Grand Committee of the Parliament Fairy tale Hassi (vihr) reminded on Twitter on Tuesday that the restoration decree was discussed for the first time in a large committee on June 29 – so the assembly would have had plenty of time to start preparing a note for the commission if it wanted to.

Grahn-Laasonen, on the other hand, referred to the statement issued by the large committee in 2010, according to which the parliament should prepare its possible positions on subsidiarity issues together with the government. Since the government’s position was delayed by 12 weeks, according to Grahn-Laasonen, such a remark could not be made together.

“Finland was late in submitting the subsidiarity notice due to internal conflicts in the government, procrastination, summer vacation (?) and clear neglect of EU policy management,” Grahn-Laasonen wrote on Twitter.

It won’t go any deeper into whether the government was late or not. There will certainly be enough rants about it in Wednesday’s interim question debate.

Instead, let’s ask what is the significance of the fact that Finland did not submit a subsidiarity notice in early autumn.

Read more: The opposition accuses the government of delaying the nature restoration decree: “You can’t lead Finland like this”

Read more: The fate of the government is now in the hands of the center’s parliamentary group: A preliminary agreement in the intermediate issue dispute, but the group has not accepted

To the end result it probably won’t make much difference.

In practice, the Commission has behind it strong political and legal support for the fact that nature policy should be managed jointly in the Union. Sweden’s comment does not change this matter. And the end result wouldn’t have changed even if Finland had done the same.

The Commission is therefore able to define the restoration regulation as requiring common legislation.

It is very likely that the restoration decree will proceed and be approved. Consequently, it will also become Finnish legislation. What is essential for Finland is how to change the proposed regulation before the member states accept it.

Finland’s opportunities for influence may be increased by the fact that Finland did not categorically say no to the regulation in advance, like Sweden. Or at least this is the argument the government will probably present tomorrow in the midterm debate.

In any case, Finland’s real place of influence is yet to come. And if Finland’s seemingly unreasonable costs do not decrease, then there is certainly reason to criticize the government.

However, the political responsibility does not necessarily extend to the approval of the restoration decree, as the term of the current government ends before then, after the spring parliamentary elections.

Green has raised the “lobbying apparatus” of the forest industry as one of the main devils alongside the coalition in the restoration dispute. Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalon According to Metsäteollisuus, “absolutely incomprehensible intimidation” has been practiced in the matter.

Read more: Maria Ohisalo accuses the Finnish forest industry of “incomprehensible intimidation”

However, Metsäteollisuus ry did not raise the subsidiarity remark at all in its own statement.

The forest manager of the forest industry Karoliina Niemen According to So it would have been good for him if Finland had acted on time and left a note of subsidiarity alongside another forested country, Sweden.

“Above all, it would have been a joint action, Finland and Sweden together,” he formulates.

According to Nieme, the subsidiarity remark is an indication of the defense of the national forest policy, but in his opinion it is not enough as it is. The details of the regulation must also be taken into account.

According to Niemi, subsidiarity is also partly challenging because the commission has such strong support from the common environmental policy.

He says that he discussed the matter with an official of the Commission.

“Yes, yes, yes, forest policy is national. But rotten wood is a common nature policy”, the official had stated, according to Nieme.

This statement from an anonymous official sums up the situation well. Despite how Sweden and Finland defend their national forest policy, the commission looks at the issue from a different angle, from the point of view of nature loss.

“ The key point for the forest industry is that the current commission is historically green.

I decided myself to surrender to the intimidation of the Forest Industry’s lobbying apparatus, so I went to lunch with Karoliina Nieme.

He presented Powerpoint slides, the title of which talks about the “tsunami of EU initiatives concerning forests”.

The key point for the forest industry is that the current commission is historically green. And that it has left behind a historically large number of initiatives regarding forests – like a tsunami. The restore option is just one of many.

In 2020, the current Commission published a biodiversity strategy, which proposes to protect 30 percent of the EU’s land area. In 2021, the commission issued a new forest strategy.

Under these strategic umbrellas, numerous proposals have come from the Commission: the CAP program for agricultural policy, the Renewable Energy Directive, the LULUCF Regulation on land use, land use change and forestry, the Taxonomy Classification System on Sustainable Finance, the Deforestation Regulation and the Restoration Regulation. In the term of the current commission, there are still legislative proposals on forest monitoring and soil health.

However, in the interim question discussion, the focus will probably be largely on the absence of the subsidiarity notice in the restoration regulation.

That’s why it feels like a fence post.

Although it is certainly worth paying attention to the level of the government’s influence on the EU, it should be talked about more broadly than just through one missing subsidiarity remark.

Karolina Niemi asked on Friday on Twitter Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvisten (central) and the Minister of the Environment, Maria Ohisalo, whether there will be some kind of overall assessment of the combined effects of all the EU’s forest policies on Finland’s forests. The National Forestry Council had proposed doing something like this in the summer of 2021.

Neither minister responded to Nieme.