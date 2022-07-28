Junker | The government’s Fortum control has been sheer muttering with the gums – German politicians showed what sharp teeth can achieve

The state is weak as an owner and the ministers who control the holdings are squeamish guinea pigs, writes politics journalist Marko Junkkari.

Finland ownership control by the state is like chewing food with gums. Although the jaws grind violently, the bite of a toothless mouth is very soft.

There have been repeated uproars in which a state-owned company does something politically unfavorable at the behest of the country’s government – for example, closes the pulp mill in Kemijärvi or sells the electricity networks to a foreign capital investor.

The opposition rants and the minister responsible for ownership management throws up his hands. The minister repeats that no matter how much he wants to, he cannot intervene in the operational activities of the state-owned company. The only way to make an impact would be to call a general meeting and use the voting power brought by state ownership there to change the company’s board of directors. The company’s new board would then replace the company management acting against the will of the state owner.

However, this method is practically never used.

Therefore, ownership control is talking about the gums.

Of course, from time to time the Minister of Ownership has tried to intervene very actively in the company’s operations – as an example, for example Sirpa Paatero (sd) and Posti’s collective agreement dispute in 2019 and Heidi Hautala (green) The Arctic Shipping scandal in 2012. Nothing good came of them for the ministers themselves, because both led to the resignation of ministers. In Paatero’s footsteps, the prime minister also had to leave Antti Rinne (sd).

Since it is very difficult for the minister of ownership to succeed politically, the ministers end up being squeamish like guinea pigs. And at the same time, more or less within the reach of business leaders.

State is weak as an owner. This can be seen particularly well in the energy company Fortum, whose management has repeatedly made big strategic mistakes in the 21st century.

In 2008, Fortum bought power plants in Siberia for billions. The trade was not discussed at all in the country’s government, even though it had clear foreign and security policy implications.

In 2017, Fortum announced its intention to buy almost half of the German giant Uniper. The then Minister of Ownership Mika Lintilän (Kesk) says that Fortum informed him about the deal fifteen minutes before it was announced. Even if there had been more waiting time, Lintilä would hardly have intervened in the transaction.

That’s how much faith he seems to have in the wisdom of business leaders.

of STT in the interview in 2017, Lintilä stated that there are no special risks associated with the Uniper transaction.

“Not them [Fortumin johtajat] I would probably start doing this if there were any,” Lintilä said.

Week then on Friday, July 22, the German state announced a massive aid package aimed at preventing the imminent collapse of Uniper. After all, the company is a central part of the German energy system.

Uniper’s long-term fate is still unclear. It is still certain that Fortum will suffer losses of billions of euros.

Uniper’s support package has an interesting detail. The condition for the package to be implemented is that Uniper must give up the lawsuit it filed against the Dutch government.

This shows that politicians can control a company if they really want to – although in this case the Germans, not the Finns, were responsible for controlling the ownership.

in Holland in 2019, a law came into force according to which the country’s coal-fired power plants must be shut down by 2030. Consequently, Uniper will have to close its Maasvlakte 3 coal-fired power plant, opened in 2016 near Rotterdam, well before the end of its useful life.

Uniperin suit in the background is Europe energy chartera, Energy Charter Treaty i.e. ECT. There has been a lot of agreement in recent years criticizedas it contradicts the Paris climate agreement.

The ECT agreement was concluded after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, so that Western countries would dare to invest in the energy plants of the former Soviet republics. The purpose was to protect power plant investments made by foreign companies from, for example, nationalization.

However, in recent years, energy companies have begun to use the agreement for a completely different purpose. They have tried to get compensation from states that have limited the use of coal energy by legislation in order to reach the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Several EU countries have demanded that the ECT agreement should be reformed in such a way that energy companies in EU countries could no longer sue member countries for closing coal power plants. In the negotiations led by the EU Commission, an agreement was reached at the end of June solution for canceling the contract. Environmental organizations by however, the solution is watered down.

Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and some other EU countries have indeed indicated their readiness to terminate the entire agreement. Finland is not expressed being ready for this.

What makes the situation worse is that Finland has enacted a similar law banning the use of coal as in the Netherlands. Even so, Uniper, majority-owned by Fortum, which is majority-owned by the Finnish state, is seeking compensation from the Dutch state.

It is also special that, according to the Finnish state’s decision in principle on ownership control, the state requires state-owned companies to take into account Finland’s carbon neutrality goal and the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

Despite the registration of the decision in principle, the Minister of Ownership Titti Tuppurainen (sd) has publicly defended Uniper’s lawsuit.

Tuppurainen is in magazine interviews referred to the Limited Liability Companies Act, which obliges the company’s management to act in accordance with the company’s interest. According to Tuppurainen, Fortum’s management is forced to find out whether the company is entitled to compensation or not.

Tuppurainen’s reasoning is exactly the same as that of Fortum’s management repeated.

“ What is actually Fortum’s advantage in these times of climate crisis?

But what, in fact, is Fortum’s advantage in these times of climate crisis? After all, Fortum has branded itself as a pioneer of the energy revolution and renewable energy.

“We promote change towards a cleaner world”, Fortum declares in its strategy. In accordance with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, it aims to make its production in Europe carbon neutral by 2035 at the latest.

Suing the Netherlands for the fact that the country strives to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement fits very poorly with this strategy and image.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck was negotiating Uniper’s rescue package.

Germany’s in the government, the central negotiator of Uniper’s rescue package was the Minister of Economy and Climate, representing the Greens Robert Habeck. However, the idea of ​​the demand to withdraw Uniper’s lawsuit may have come from Habeck’s state secretary From Sven Giegold.

Giegold is a key influencer of the German Greens. In the years 2009–2021, he served as a Green MEP in Brussels.

Giegold was known in Parliament for having two large green polar bear statues standing guard outside his office door. Giegold often also has a plush polar bear with him in the speaker’s booth, after all, it is a symbol of climate change.

Polar bears are known to have sharp teeth.