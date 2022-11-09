Junker | The center claims to have won a big victory in the government restoration dispute – but did it?

The fiercely debated intermediate question subsided when the government, at the request of the centre, changed the tones of its line to a slightly more negative one, writes HS’s political reporter Marko Junkkari.

I wrote yesterday column, in which I predicted that today’s mid-term debate will be a mess. In addition, I guessed that the discussion is not about the matter itself, but about the fence instead of the fence.

I was wrong.

They didn’t talk about the fence or the walls, but maybe at most the gate. The principle of subsidiarity was discussed, but not as much as I feared yesterday. And the conversation was not particularly electronic in general.

The reason was that the prime minister Sanna Marini The government’s answer to the interim question presented by (sd) was pretty much the same in content as the first signatory of the interim question, the coalition.

That is, if the content of the EU restoration regulation does not change in the negotiations, Finland will vote against it.

“ The Greens are told that almost nothing changed in the interim question answer. When you ask people from the center, the answer is the opposite.

But is the line of the intermediate question very different from the one the government expressed in its U-letter submitted to the parliament in September?

The answer depends on who you ask.

“Everything changed,” one centrist put it.

Well let’s see.

September in the U letter the government formulated the matter as follows:

Achieving an acceptable overall solution requires, according to the preliminary assessment, a significant reduction in costs, securing or increasing the flexibility of the member states and the range of means.

And in today’s in the intermediate question answer the format was this:

If an acceptable overall solution is not reached in the negotiations, Finland has grounds to vote against the outcome. Finland forms its final position on the content of the proposal and its voting decision in the final stage of the negotiations, assessing Finland’s overall interest.

The designs are different, that’s clear, but the difference doesn’t seem very big. There is talk in both of an acceptable overall solutionwhich Finland is now aiming for in the negotiations.

The answer to the interim question says more clearly that if the negotiation result is not satisfactory, Finland has grounds to vote against it. But on the other hand, the term “acceptable” alone probably contains the idea that the overall solution can then be accepted.

It’s about the differences in tone – those little devils of political rhetoric – that have been on the surface throughout the restoration decree twisting.

When the government submitted the U-letter to the parliament in September, the Minister of Climate and Environment Maria Ohisalo (green) published by the ministry bulletin, which emphasized the importance of combating nature loss.

Ohisalo’s press release also mentioned that the draft regulation needs to be changed, among other things, in order to reduce the costs to Finland and to maintain room for maneuver.

To Ohisalo’s surprise, the centrist Minister of Agriculture and Forestry also did Antti Kurvinen immediately published his own on the same issue its bulletin. Its content was basically the same as Ohisalo – but the emphasis was different.

Kurvinen’s press release emphasized the things that need to be changed in the regulation – i.e. the costs and room for maneuver. Its title was: “In the proposal for an EU regulation on the improvement of the state of nature, the room for maneuver of the member states must be increased.”

The headline of Ohisalo’s press release read: “The State Council supports the EU’s proposal to improve the state of nature. “

The government designing today’s midterm question answer was quite an extraordinary process. Newspaper information according to which the assistants worked on the wording for dozens of hours during the week.

In the final text, the emphasis was closer to Kurvinen’s than Ohisalo’s.

One central whisperer explained that the government’s line regarding the restoration decree was previously “yes, but”. And in the intermediate question answer it had changed to “no, but”. Undeniably, when formulated like this, the tonal difference is clear.

The difference was even more obvious when listening to what was said in the central group’s speech on Wednesday Anne Kalmaria. He began his speech by saying: “The Center does not accept the restoration regulation presented by the EU Commission.”

And he continued that “the prime minister also stated the same on behalf of the government”.

However, the Prime Minister’s formulation was not quite so straightforward. Marinhan said in the government’s response that “if an acceptable overall solution is not reached in the negotiations, Finland has grounds to vote against the final result”.

The people of Central Finland were also happy in the parliament today that a mention of asset protection had been included in the interim question answer. It means that private forest owners must be compensated if their land is restored by the state.

But yes, a mention of asset protection was also found in the government’s U-letter from September.

Center got some kind of victory in the internal government. The government’s already bad mood was not improved by the restoration drive.

It is intolerable for the government partners that the center puts others with their backs against the wall in this way. It is known that the center more or less directly expressed that if the wording in the interim question answer does not change, the center’s MPs will have a free hand in the government’s vote of confidence.

In that case, quite a few centrist representatives would probably have pressed the red no button on Friday.

The mood of the government is therefore once again frozen. It is known that there is a dispute about many bills that should be submitted to the parliament in the near future.

Where from?

“Of everyone,” replies the center whisperer.

