Junker | Sdp is not entering the government, even though it pretends to be involved in the negotiations

Both the current and probably the next chairman support Sdp going into opposition. The reasons are real political, writes HS’s politics editor Marko Junkkari.

Multi the member of the koomumist got excited on wednesday when Sanna Marin said that he will not apply for a continuation as chairman of the Sdp at next autumn’s party meeting.

Marin’s resignation was interpreted as increasing the probability of a blue-red government formed by the coalition and Sdp.

The enthusiasm of the coalition members was not necessarily due to the issue itself – that is, the fact that the birth of a blue-red government would actually be any more likely than before. But because in many media it was interpreted to be more likely.

This interpretation actually benefits the coalition. It gives it, at least in theory, another government base option, which the coalition can try to use as an advantage in the negotiations.

Next the government is very likely to be a bourgeois government of the coalition and basic Finns supplemented by Rkp and Christian Democrats.

The views of the coalition and basic Finns differ on many key issues, such as the attitude towards the EU, work-related immigration and the climate.

That’s why the coalition would like to take something longer into the negotiations, i.e. a threat that if the Basic Finns don’t bend to compromises, the coalition will start negotiating with the Sdp.

However, this threat seems to be quite empty.

That’s how unwilling the Sdp seems to be to compromise on economic policy or to enter the government at all.

“ Sdp is unlikely to change its economic line in the government negotiations.

Sanna Marini the withdrawal notice does not necessarily change the situation regarding the government negotiations in any way.

Sdp’s election program said no to practically all cuts. As an icing on the cake, the program had listed some savings related to the use of state space and making purchases more efficient, but they do not come close to the six billion euro adjustment measures raised as a threshold issue by the coalition.

Sdp’s parliamentary election campaign relied heavily on Marin as a person. Marin was also profiled by a very left-wing election program, who in the election exams said a firm no to the coalition’s cuts.

In some analyses, it has been considered that the next chairman of the Sdp could somehow break away from this “Marin’s election program” and take a more right-wing line in the government negotiations.

That’s not going to happen. Sdp is unlikely to change the economic line of its election program in government negotiations.

This is the unequivocal answer that I have heard from many demars during the call round of a couple of days. Also from those Democrats who think that the economic policies of the Sdp’s election program were too left-wing and otherwise wrong.

They also do not see any possibility of changing the line of the economic program at this stage after the elections.

On Wednesday, Sanna Marin told the parliament that she would give up the presidency of the Sdp in the fall.

Marin besides, he is still the chairman of Sdp – maybe a lame duck, but still chairman. A lame duck means that the leader loses his power after announcing his resignation.

On Tuesday of this week, in the meetings of the Sdp leadership, that is, in the so-called in the presidium and on Thursday in the party government, Marin repeated his strict negative position on economic policy compromises.

In short, Marin’s message in the meetings was that Sdp pretends to be involved in the government negotiation process and that the government official is responsible Petteri Orpon (kok) questions. But it is not going to the government.

It is known that no one from the Democratic leadership opposed Marin’s point of view in these meetings.

On Thursday, at the meeting of the Sdp’s parliamentary group, there was not much time to discuss the government issue, as the time was spent on practical organization.

Marin leads Sdp’s government negotiations, as he is the chairman of the committee that is responsible for issues related to government meetings and negotiations.

According to the rules of the Sdp, the decision on the party’s participation in the government is made by the party council. This committee headed by Marin will make a presentation to the council. The proposal is submitted to the party council by the party government, which Marin also leads.

“ The situation would be delicious for the basic Finns who remained in the opposition.

Marin has all the strings in his hands in the preparation of the Sdp’s board decision.

And it’s not just about Marin. The next president to be elected in September is also very likely to agree with going to the opposition – whoever this person is.

The reasons are real political.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin submitted her government’s resignation request to the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö in Mäntyniemi on Thursday.

In the blue-red government Sdp would probably get the finance minister’s portfolio.

Around the same time as the Sdp’s party conference in September, the government will announce its budget proposal, which will most likely contain significant spending cuts.

The new chairman would then immediately be able to explain them to angry citizens.

The Rkp and the Greens would probably also be part of the coalition’s and SDP’s blue-red government. Since the Greens suffered a crushing defeat in the elections, their threshold to enter the government is high.

The Greens would probably demand significant measures to stop the climate crisis and the loss of nature. They would probably raise fuel prices, for example, even more.

Situation would be delicious for the basic Finns who remained in the opposition – it would allow them to bark at the government for both squatting the poor and posing for the climate.

“Persju’s support would be 30 percent at Christmas, Sdp’s ten,” one Demari estimated.

From a real-political perspective, the opposition is, in the opinion of many democrats, a more attractive option than the blue-red government.

If the Sdp remains in the opposition, the new chairman elected in the fall will be able to fully criticize the actions of the bourgeois government.

Thus, it can be said that both the current and the next chairman support the Sdp’s remaining in the opposition.

But the situation can also change quickly. If the government negotiations go completely awry at some point, the Sdp may have to put real politics aside and seriously think about joining the government as well.