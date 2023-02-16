Junker | Basic Finns tend to take a hard line during elections – Is it about to become the largest party?

Basic Finns has run an upward campaign in the last three parliamentary elections. How are you now?

Competition the first place in the parliamentary elections is getting tighter. That was the most important news from the HS gallup announced on Thursday. Kokoumus, Perussuomalaiset and Sdp are now within two percentage points.

The support of the coalition is in a downward direction – it has come down by 2.9 percentage points since the November survey. At the same time, the support of basic Finns has increased by 2.6 percentage points.

Read more: The coalition’s lead is shrinking

Thus, the difference between the coalition and basic Finns has shrunk in three months from 6.8 percentage points to 1.3 percentage points.

Based on the table of steady pace, Perussuomalineset would become the largest party by the April elections, overtaking the coalition.

Many political speculators have already speculated that Basic Finns will be the number one candidate in the parliamentary elections – after all, the party has a reputation for creating up-and-coming campaigns.

Let’s see what that reputation is based on.

Before April 2019 parliamentary elections, Sdp held the top spot in the polls. In December 2018, Sdp’s support was 21.4 percent in the HS-gallup. In the same survey, the number of basic Finns was 8.6 percent.

During the elections, however, the support of basic Finns started to rise rapidly. In the elections, it came right up to the Sdp’s position. Sdp was the largest, but it only got 7,666 more votes than Basic Finns.

In the 2019 elections, Sdp’s support was 17.7 percent, Basic Finns’ 17.5.

Compared to the December 2018 poll, the support of basic Finns increased by almost nine percentage points in the elections.

The 2015 elections also saw an increase in the support of basic Finns. In the HS gallup conducted in November–December 2014, the support of basic Finns was 14.2 percent. In the elections, it received 17.7 percent support. Compared to the Gallup figures, the increase was therefore 3.5 percentage points.

And the same was also seen before the 2011 elections – that is, before that the chairman of the Basic Finns Timo Soinin of the election result named jytky.

In December 2010, the support of basic Finns was 15.4 percent. In the 2011 elections, it received 19 percent support. The increase was therefore 3.6 percentage points.

Will the Basic Finns repeat the same final cry once again?

The of course no one knows yet. After all, there is still a month until the start of early voting.

However, elections are not brothers. Each election has its own special features.

For example, in the 2019 elections, the key to a good result for basic Finns was the Oulu electoral district. During the elections in Oulu, several sexual crimes committed by immigrants were published, which undermined the success of the anti-immigration basic Finns in that constituency.

In the 2019 elections, the election result of basic Finns in the Oulu electoral district increased by as much as 4.2 percentage points compared to the 2015 elections.

The 2019 elections were also exceptional for basic Finns. Involvement Juha Sipilä (Centre) to the government collapsed the party’s support, and it only started to recover after its group of ministers defected from the party in 2017 and founded their own party.

Basic Finns were in the opposition for the rest of the election period and started to increase their support.

So let’s interpret the 2019 elections as an exception for basic Finns.

For years In the 2011 and 2015 elections, Perussuomalaiset increased their support by about three and a half percentage points during the elections.

Let’s then imagine that 3.5 percentage points would be the “normal” final score for basic Finns.

Compared to November 2022, the party’s support has increased by 2.6 percentage points according to the latest HS gallup, so it would have already taken the majority of its weight.

On the other hand, Perussuomalaiset is only one percentage point away from the coalition that holds the first place. That is, a “normal” 3.5 percentage points would be enough to take it very close to the first place.

But as said: elections are not brothers. And there is no guarantee that the parties’ support would develop in any way in the same way as in previous elections.

Which in this case, one recurring trend is that the support of the party that holds the first place in the polls a few months before the election has generally decreased as the election approaches.

This is what happened to the center in the 2015 elections and to the Sdp in the 2019 elections.

In February 2015, two months before the elections, the support of the center was still 26.2 percent. In the elections, it received 21.1 percent of the vote.

During the 2019 elections, Sdp’s support fell by 3.5 percentage points – when you look at the HS gallup in December 2018 in relation to the April 2019 election results.

Thus, the decline in support for the coalition is not a surprise. That’s how you often get to the top of the polls.

The coalition is, of course, very worried about the tightening situation and the jeopardy of the election victory that many members of the coalition already consider certain.

And the first place may very well go to the mouth.

The members of the coalition can take some solace from the fact that even though the lead in the polls has often narrowed during the elections, it has still usually finished first.

The last time Sdp lost the top spot was in the 2007 elections. Back then, it was at the top of the polls in December 2006, but the center eventually came out on top in the elections.