Since last year the Guasave Sustainable Mobility Directorate started with a program that aims clear the public road in the city of all those vehicles in a state of abandonment that many people have parked outside their homes as junk, and that are there for many years, resulting in an obstacle to order in this regard, that is why as far as By 2023, 37 units have already been removed, and the actions will continue until people understand that they cannot have the streets and sidewalks to engage in these practices.

The notifications only give the owners of these junk units a period of 72 hours to relocate them, because if they ignore them, they are fined and the tow truck takes the vehicle to the corral, where they will have to pay another fee for the stay.

Undoubtedly, the idea is correct, since traffic on public roads cannot be hindered just because some take it as theirs.

