Adult Swim, within the framework of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, announced that the anime of Uzumaki Based on the manga of the same name by Junji Ito, it will premiere on September 28, 2024. On that date and starting at 12:30 am EDT, its first of four episodes will debut on the Toonami programming block.

This animated adaptation of Ito’s work will also be available through the Max video service, although that will be a day later.

A new trailer for the anime is also on hand. Uzumaki. This allows us to appreciate a little more of what this miniseries will offer.

The shared synopsis teases that Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, who lives in the village of Kurouzu-cho, asks her to leave him. This is not a mere whim on his part or a fit of love. The reason is that something sinister is happening in this place and it has to do with the spirals.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

This is how some people’s eyes begin to swirl, their tongues take the form of a spiral, and even their bodies are capable of twisting in an unnatural way.

It’s as if there were some kind of curse surrounding the spirals. Uzumaki will show these and other strange events as Shuichi and Kirie search for a way to escape from this remote village. This anime is a production of two studios, Drive and Studio Akatsuki.

Production IG USA and Adult Swim are also involved. The direction of this new proposal is by Hiroshi Nagahama, while the musical section is by composer Colin Stetson.

While the anime of Uzumaki is about to be released, its creator is turning his attention to other things. Junji Ito is currently collaborating with Sanrio on Hello Kitty-related products, and one of his most terrifying creations will have its own figure.

Apart from Uzumaki We have more anime information at TierraGamer.