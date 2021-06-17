The coronavirus epidemic returns to create unease in the anime world. This time it is the turn of Uzumaki and its anime adaptation scheduled for 2021. The seinen horror written by Junji Ito and first published in 1988 will have to wait until 2022 for his small screen debut. This is what the director announced Hiroshi Nagahama that, in a video that appeared on the channel YouTube Adult Swim, explained the reasons for the delay in the production of the animated transposition and asked his fans to be patient and “forgive him” for the wait.

Nagahama stated that Production IG, the production studio to which it was entrusted Uzumaki, is working hard and with double the expected staff, to bring the work to completion and respect the new dates scheduled for the release of the anime which, we remember once again, will debut in America on the channel Adult Swim in October 2022.

In the video, which you can see below, a small excerpt of what will be the anime in question is also shown.

Source: Adult Swim