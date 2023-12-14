Star Comics has released new details on the imminent arrival in Italy of JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORROR. The single volume will contain interviews, curiosities and four short stories of the iconic master of horror. It will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from December 20th at the introductory price of €25.00.

Let's discover together all the information released by the publishing house.

JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORROR: the tribute to the master of horror manga for his thirty-year career

A volume rich in content, unmissable for all fans of Junji Ito

I have always enjoyed representing the two extremes: on the one hand beauty, on the other the grotesque.

Junji Ito he is one of the undisputed masters of horror manga, with a very long and prolific career. On the occasion of its thirty years of activityhe was released JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORROR, finally arriving in Italy too. The volume represents a real celebration by one of the most original and instantly recognizable authors in the whole of Japan and offers fans a varied cornucopia of content, to the point of being absolutely unmissable.

Naturally, manga cannot be missing: JUNJI ITO STUDIES indeed it understands four stories never collected before in single volumesamong which Hanging balloons – The return, appendix to one of the master's most unusual and terrifying stories. Valuable color pageswith illustrations and photographs of Junji Ito and the places dear to him, embellish the volume, while the more studious and curious will be able to appreciate a detailed bibliography, in-depth articles and rich interviews. Finally, very numerous illustrious contributions: ranging from tributes to personalities such as Rumiko Takahashithe princess from the manga, and Hideo Kojimavery famous game designerto theinterview-dialogue between maestro Ito and Daijiro Morohoshianother illustrious exponent of horror and science fiction manga.

The richness of JUNJI ITO STUDIES makes it a volume unlike any other, as can be seen from the particular style cover magazine Japanese. Even the most avid Junji Ito fans will find something new to discover, whether it's the master's favorite stories, tricks for doing his best work, the sources of inspiration behind his most famous stories, and much more.

JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP ABYSS OF HORROR will arrive in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and on the Star Comics website starting from December 20th. We wish Maestro Ito to be able to enchant us with his visions for many years to come.

JUNJI ITO STUDIES – FROM THE DEEP DEPTHS OF HORROR (UMAMI n. 22)

Junji Ito

18.2×25.6, paperback, b/w color, pp. 248, €25.00

Release date: 12/20/2023 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822640093

Continue to follow us on our official siteon Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok And Telegram to receive all the updates and don't forget to subscribe to ours newsletter!