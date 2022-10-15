For the last few months, Netflix has been sharing the horror stories that will debut in the anime ofand Junji Ito Maniacwhich as its name suggests are based on the work of mangaka Junji Ito, and recently revealed some more.

That was via Twitter and they are none other than Ice Cream Truck, LibraryVision, Headless Statue Y TombTown. Those who have read this author’s work surely have a good idea of ​​what to expect.

But we also share a profile so you know what to expect from each one. The one that goes by name TombTown tells the story of a strange people.

In this place when a person dies ends up turned into a tombstone. In Ice Cream Truck the plot revolves around an ice cream truck with a sinister twist. As to LibraryVision is centered on the heir to a library but something strange happens.

All due to the particular hobbies that the father of the protagonist had. As for the last of these horror stories from Junji Ito Maniac, Headless Statueraises creepy constructions.

These end up haunting unsuspecting art students who are unaware of the terror that awaits them. Each of these stories has a different way of scaring the audience and that can be seen in this anime when it premieres.

it’s a new spooky piece of key art for Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre! joining the tales are four more Junji Ito classics: “Ice Cream Truck,” “Tomb Town,” “Library Vision,” and “Headless Statue” pic.twitter.com/xCQFfOWueQ —Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 14, 2022

When will the premiere of Junji Ito Maniac?

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – which is the full name of the anime – will have its premiere on January 19, 2023. It is one more Netflix exclusive and as it has been released it will include 20 stories.

However, it is not known if each of them represents an episode in total. Neither if all the episodes will be available on the same day or if this video on demand service will publish them in the form of packages.

Thanks to the premiere of the anime, many Western fans will know some of these stories. Although these stories have been available in Japan for some time, they had never left this country.

So it is likely that thanks to the animation they will generate enough interest. We will keep an eye on the news related to the premiere of Junji Ito Maniac and the new horror stories they include.

