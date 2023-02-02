Anyone who is passionate about horror tables will surely have found themselves grappling with a work of genius at least once Junji Ito, capable of mixing the most noble daily themes with far more fascinating (and adding disturbing) cosmic mysteries, stories of Japanese folklore, or simply nightmares buried in our unconscious. When Netflix he announced Junji Ito Maniac I could only hope with all my heart that this time the team of Studio Deen could pack a better product than Junji Ito Collectionavailable at Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately once again my hopes were destroyed in twelve short episodes, but let’s see why in our review.

Original title: 伊藤潤二『マニアック』 (Itō Junji “Maniakku”)

Italian title: Junji Ito Maniac

Exit: January 19, 2023

Platform: Netflix

Type: souls horror

Number of episodes: 12



Duration: 24 minutes

animation studio: Studio Deen

Adapted from: the works of the mangaka Junji Ito

Tongue: Italian, English or Japanese (dubbing), Italian (subtitles)

Ito’s stories are famous for almost always starting from apparently normal circumstances, or if just at the limit of the acceptable, to then slowly turn into unmanageable situations in every respect for our protagonists. The twelve episodes available on Netflix they go to tell a total of twenty stories, with episodes that therefore try (in an all too approximate way) to reduce an entire story in about ten minutes on the screen. Between badly managed timing, bad character design and errors of all kinds, let’s find out together because Junji Ito Maniac it’s a more than avoidable experience.

Macabre Japanese tales

Junji Ito Maniac presents itself as an anthology, a collection of twenty short stories connected and not with each other, with the aim of pay homage to and transform the mangaka’s fascinating stories into visual media. Although each story itself has stories about the creator’s youth behind it or links to his most frequent nightmares, the beauty of the horror of the whole work is lost very soon due to different path choices. One of these is undeniably the idea of ​​reducing the experience into twenty short films, completely castrating the experiences offered.

In fact, these are undoubtedly born as short stories by the author himself, but spread over a much wider narrative space, often building a general picture through the various crumbs that are provided to the reader. In the anime instead, probably in an attempt to create an anthology as varied and complete as possible, the only crumb that is given to the viewer is “You notice the author’s touch, yes?”almost as if this were enough to make the work “valid”. Unfortunately we find ourselves faced with dispersive works, poorly told and which, reluctantly, often bore or in the worst case “entertain”, becoming almost parody. We no longer find ourselves with satisfactory episodes that leave the viewer amazed, but with simple appetizers on what Ito’s imagination wants to be, completely leaving aside the real intention of transposing it into animation, losing the interest of fans and the curiosity of those who perhaps would like to approach it.

However, the cause is not reduced solely to the choice of working badly on the limited time available, but also of going and committing one of the greatest “crimes” in my opinion, that of completely departing from the imprint given by the creator in the original drawings.

When monotony scares more than the horror itself

The stories of the famous mangaka, fans will know well, are famous and disturbing above all thanks to the author’s capable trait of knowing reconciling characters with docile lines, often seemingly innocent, with much more disturbing expressionistic details in themselves and in the world around them. Well, everything we just mentioned is totally missing. The drawings have become flat, there is no detail that fully captures the viewer’s attention if not the overly explicit onescases of thrill and anxiety are rare and through drawings that you would only mistakenly associate with those works.

Here, therefore, another type of horror is unleashed, another type of fear, the one given by monotony, given by the real concern that there can no longer be real canons of distinction between works all branded by the same creator. What makes the sensation even more is the fact that we are not talking about works that are difficult to interpret, but about works that focus precisely on that visual aspect to unsettle the viewer/reader, to disturb him through those drawings. Because let’s remember, they are not drawings made just to get an idea of ​​what we are talking about, they are not drafts of thoughts, they are a real form of language, through those drawings the creator wants to tell us “I saw exactly this” , “it was like this”, “see it with my own eyes”. If we were talking about a work that focuses solely on the plot and the story it tells, then we would also pass over it, but if we talk about works that focus 90% on disturbing you through images, you can’t sweeten them in this way by totally changing the ” voice” before the author.

Who do we recommend Junji Ito Maniac to?

Junji Ito Maniac it is not easy to recommend, also because the first thought is surely to deny its existence. If today someone were to ask me where to start to get to know Ito’s works, I would certainly say his first works, warning him about avoiding as much as possible the various animated transpositions created over the years. In general, I would recommend it only to those who want to understand, in a more friendly way, what the universe created by the mangaka is about, remembering however that all this is not comparable to the real majesty of the original work.

The short stories provide a decent smattering of the world created by Junji Ito The “short” stories are poorly transposed, resulting in more of a simple taster than an actual episode

More care would have increased the impact of the stories considerably

The character design is way too far from the original