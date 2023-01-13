The official site of the anime Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre has begun streaming a third promotional video, which offers a taste of Iu Toorithe song of JYOCHO which will be used for the closing credits.

Accompanying the music, the film also briefly introduces the 20 stories that will be animated for this series.

The arrival of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre it is fixed for this January 19th on Netflix with a worldwide simultaneous release.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network