Junji Ito, the master of terror and cats, will be part of the Uzumaki anime

One of the most anticipated adaptations in the entire anime industry is that of Uzumaki, the most recognized work of Junji Ito, the expert mangaka of terror, and now more because it became known that the same author joins the production of this new series as seiyu.

Through the Twitter account of anime of Uzumaki, we were able to see a video in which, as a Christmas gift, they shared a preview of the mangaka working on adapting his own manga.

However, within the video they also do not reveal much of what their character will be about or what will be the role of Junji Ito in this new stage as a seiyu, but we can try to guess that he will be a character with not much importance for the series, but that he will have an unforgettable role, due to his well-known introverted and calm personality.

On the other hand, this is just another sample of the progress of this adaptation, which will seek for the first time to be a little more in line with the work shown in the manga, after the disastrous and disappointing Junji Ito Collection.

So far, we know that the anime premiere of the Uzumaki It is scheduled for the Fall season of 2021, specifically for the month of October, which coincides with celebrations around the world that honor the dead, such as Halloween in the United States and Europe, as well as the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

Uzumaki Anime Showed Us An Awesome First Look | Source: Production IG

So we just have to wait for the day when this new adaptation is released, to see if Junji Ito’s work as a seiyu also lives up to his great and long career as one of the most prolific mangakas in history.

Is there a good anime adaptation to western movies or series? Do not forget to tell us in the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.