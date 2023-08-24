Junior’s incredible victory: he got up from 0-3 against América and turned it around

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Deiber Caicedo and Carlos Bacca
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Deiber Caicedo and Carlos Bacca
It was the first victory for Arturo Reyes in his third spell at the Barranquilla club.
OF
Junior from Barranquilla went from humiliation to euphoria in 45 minutes. From losing 0-3 at home against América and suffering against a team that clearly dominated it, they went on to a dominant second half, in which they turned the score around in a game with four penalties and many errors.
América seemed to have put their doubts behind them in a great first half, in which they led 0-3. First they went ahead with an own goal from Emanuel Olivera, after 5 minutes.
Then, Edwin Cardona, from a penalty, increased to 31, and then made the third at 42, to make the stands suffer again in Barranquilla. But before the end of the first half, Carlos Bacca discounted a penalty, at 45+7.
The third penalty of the match, and the second in favor of Junior, was converted by ‘Cariaco’ González, at 58. And Deiber Caicedo tied the game with a cross shot at 72.
At the end of the game, a hand from Andrade in the América area allowed ‘Cariaco’ to score the final 4-3, at 90+3.
News in development.
