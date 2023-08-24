Junior’s incredible victory: he got up from 0-3 against América and turned it around

Junior from Barranquilla went from humiliation to euphoria in 45 minutes. From losing 0-3 at home against América and suffering against a team that clearly dominated it, they went on to a dominant second half, in which they turned the score around in a game with four penalties and many errors.

América seemed to have put their doubts behind them in a great first half, in which they led 0-3. First they went ahead with an own goal from Emanuel Olivera, after 5 minutes.

Then, Edwin Cardona, from a penalty, increased to 31, and then made the third at 42, to make the stands suffer again in Barranquilla. But before the end of the first half, Carlos Bacca discounted a penalty, at 45+7.

The third penalty of the match, and the second in favor of Junior, was converted by ‘Cariaco’ González, at 58. And Deiber Caicedo tied the game with a cross shot at 72.

At the end of the game, a hand from Andrade in the América area allowed ‘Cariaco’ to score the final 4-3, at 90+3.

