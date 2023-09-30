Junior would have an important ‘turnaround’ for 2024: several figures could leave the club

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs Unión Magdalena on date 10 of the League.
Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo
Junior vs Unión Magdalena for date 10 of the League.
The Barranquilla team plans to renew its squad.
Junior has had a year with many chiaroscuros, since several players were not at a good level throughout the year and there was not a consolidated game idea due to the coaching changes; They started under the command of Hernán Darío ‘El Bolillo’ Gómez and now there is Arturo Reyes.
Given this, The red and white team is already planning next year’s season and according to several rumors that come from Barranquilla, three players would be on the club’s exit ramp.
It speaks precisely of Ómar Albornoz, Freddy Hinestroza and Didier Moreno, footballers who are practically ruled out for the next campaign and who have been singled out for their football decline throughout the year.
Moreno has a contract valid until December 2023 and he has not been a fixture for Arturo Reyes since his arrival, so a renewal seems distant.
In the case of Hinestroza, at 33 years old he would leave the Barranquilla club. It seems that his cycle is completed, since there are no rumors of a possible renewal.
Finally, Albornoz has not returned to its best level and his acts of indiscipline put him on the exit ramp.
With information from Futbolred
