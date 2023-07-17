Italy-Iran 2-3 (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 9-15) The under 21 world title returns to Iran, like 4 years ago. Battocchio’s Azzurri stop right at the last set, at the last point of this tournament played in Manama in Bahrain. When the freshness and strength of Iran are the fundamental weapons to bring the title to Tehran. Italy, which has played in the last three finals of the World Cup (with different teams obviously), after the success of two years ago in Cagliari (With Michieletto and Rinaldi that was the first success for Italy), is back on the second step of the podium .

Italy starts in neutral and Iran takes advantage of it with the two most dangerous men Poriya and Golzadeh. The blue reception doesn’t work and the Asians fly away. But Battocchio’s Italy didn’t let themselves be intimidated and in the second set the Azzurri set the record straight, they changed gears and we started to see another match. The Italian coach puts his hand on the bench and finds new balances. We see perhaps the best Orioli in the World Cup again (albeit with some breaks in reception), but we also understand that it will be a battle until the end. Iran never gives up with a team that has a lot of experience. Thus we arrive at the tiebreak where Italy presents itself with flat batteries: Iran forces a lot in service and undermines the reception of the Azzurri. The world title at this point is decided after Italy’s victories at the European Championship a year ago and those at Cadet level.