It is a double pollution of the other kind with which Benno Brandis from the Oberallgäu is confronted this spring. At the age of 18, he has just completed a ski world championship, the edition for the so-called juniors, i.e. the under-21-year-olds. At this World Cup, held in Tarvisio in Italy, Brandis won the gold medal in the Super-G-and took note of this surprisingly. “As far as I know, hopefully it will be towards America for the World Cup final, then the German championship will still be,” Brandis explained on Saturday after his gold ride: “And then school is.”

Brandis still has less than two months before the Abitur exams begin in Bavaria, also for him, who is in the ski boarding school Oberstdorf and at the technical college in Sonthofen before his school leaving certificate. For quite a few students, the Abitur itself is enough, Brandis drives his first two World Cup races in Sun Valley and a ski championship shortly before. And thanks to him, the German Ski Association (DSV) has changed a bit since the weekend.

The Junior World Cup will remain noted as the most successful in the history of the German Speed ​​drivers. Because not only Benno Brandis from TSV Durach can call himself young world champions from now on. But also his two -year -old teammate Felix Rösle, who had won the title in the departure 24 hours earlier. This has never been the case, the more the speed team of the DSV should feel like a student who saves the transfer with two things before the big holidays.

In any case, you will not quickly forget Friday and Saturday at DSV, especially since Emma Aicher raced in the World Cup in the Norwegian Kvitfjell in second and one in the descent. In Italy, Rösle could hardly believe what had just happened. The wild music piece “What the Fuck” was booming in the target area of ​​Tarvisio from the speakers, while Rösle said – and that fit this weekend. What happened to these German speed drivers?

A junior world title does not necessarily have to pave the path for a big ski career

Rösle, the man from SC Sonthofen, hadn’t just caught world championship weather, but that was true for everyone. Unlike usual, the downhill race due to the rain and the heat was divided into two shorter passes, a more than rare exception in this discipline. And Rösle, who was put on skis by his dad at the age of two, reacted in his own way. He had to “get down briefly in between, then set up the focus and then full attack,” he said after his second trip, which he brought over the finish line with two hundredths of a second ahead of the Swiss Philipp Kälin. The Austrian Matthias Fernsebner won bronze.

And in the no less short super-G race the following day, a Swiss had a look behind a German: Sandro Manser was missing five hundredths of a second on Brandis, the Austrian TV became third again and got double bronze. In the two clearly dominant nations of the adult ski World Cup in Saalbach, Switzerland and Austria, they will hardly have overturned the Rivella spritzer over their racing suit. But maybe the alpine dudler didn’t taste quite as sweet as usual.

German ski fans can look forward to what may come. However, warned of exuberance. A junior world title does not necessarily have to pave the path for a great ski career, as the only German title holder so far showed in the departure. By Kaspar Gilgenrainer, who won gold in 1988, there was only little afterwards. Thomas Dreßen, among other things, the winner on the Streif in Kitzbühel, had become second in this junior World Cup in 2014. Sizes like Kjetil Andre Aamodt from Norway or the Swiss Beat Feuz and Marco Odermatt have cleared the junior title in the departure and then one or the other ball for overall World Cups.

After the end of the speed generation around Dreßen, Josef Ferstl and possibly also Andreas Sander, the junior world champion in the Super-G, who was recently persecuted by the bad luck, at least two talents are moving in at the DSV. An optimistic view of the alpine glass ball must be allowed, so that according to Markus Wasmeier, a German Speedfahrer wins these trophy again in 1986.