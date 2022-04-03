Atlético Junior took an important step to dream of qualifying for the next round of Colombian football, after defeating Alianza Petrolera with difficulty, 3-1, which put him in a bind.

The score is long, because the visiting team defended in the best way and despite being down 2-0, Well, he reacted, scored the discount and put Junior against the sticks, who had his guardian angel in goalkeeper Sebastián Viera.

Borgia, the savior



Miguel Ángel Borja, on two occasions, and Luis Gonzáles were the authors of the goals of the local cast, who is fifth in the leaderboard.

The discount was the work of Kevin Londoño, with a shot from outside the area that left Viera without options.

The truth is that Alianza was, for the moment, an uncomfortable team, which did not let Junior play, which had Yesus Cabrera as the figure of commitment.



“The second half was very difficult, because Alianza Petrolera played well. The victory is important because it is an emotional boost for what is to come”, Cabrera said.

The second half was intense, as the cast of Barrancabermeja came close to the local goal, but Viera and the lack of aim of the forwards prevented the tie.



Junior was also many times to settle the match, but José Luis Chunga, the goalkeeper, and the lack of definition of the forwards did not let the game settle.

A penalty in the fifth minute of substitution scored by Borja made things clear, three points for a Junior who needed them to breathe easy.



Petrolera, despite losing, is still in eighth place, but to tell the truth, it deserved a little more at the Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

