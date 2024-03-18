Junior from Barranquilla He is excited about having a great Copa Libertadores in 2024. To begin with, luck favored him, since his group is on paper not as adverse as it could have been. In fact, he is the favorite to advance to the next phase.

Junior was installed in group D, in which he will face Liga de Quito, Universitario of Peru and Botafogo of Brazil.

The Barranquilla team, despite its ups and downs, has a very important roster to face the international tournament, with signings that came just for that, to be the protagonist.

Carlos Bacca played the match between Junior and Jaguares. Photo:Kronos Agency Share

The rivals

In your group, you will face League of Quito, which is not at all a simple rival, but who Junior should be able to overcome at home. Liga de Quito is a cup team, with great international experience, in fact it is the last champion of the Copa Sudamericana and runner-up in the Cup Winners' Cup. But it is a rival that Junior can take advantage of with the payroll he has.

League of Quito. Photo:AFP Share

University of Peru It is a team of that style, complex, tough at home, a historic team in its country, but a rival that Junior could surpass today. Universitario, directed by the Argentine Fabián Bustos, has on its roster players like Andy Polo, an old acquaintance of Colombian soccer, or the experienced Aldo Corzo. He is the current leader of the Peruvian championship. It won't be easy, but if Junior wants to advance, he must be able to beat him at the Metropolitano.

Botafogo He is Brazilian, and because he is Brazilian he will always be cared for and respected. But it is not the Botafogo of other times either. It is a historic team, with a large fan base, with investment, but that is going through times of renewal, after its promotion for the 2022 season. Botafogo, being strong, is the least strong of the Brazilian rivals at the moment in the international tournament, so that It is a point in favor for Junior. Botafogo has just surpassed Bragantino in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores.

Junior Santos, from Botafogo. Photo:AFP Share

“Botafogo is very strong, it is the first rival we have, it seems positive to me to play with them the first game because it is the longest trip, then two at home and two away. It is a good fixture. It is a powerful team, capable of buy players from Europe,” said Arturo Reyes on ESPN.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

