Junior from Barranquilla deepened the crisis of the League champion, Atlético Nacional, by thrashing it 3-0 this Thursday, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in the first leg of the Copa Colombia quarterfinals.

Carmelo Valencia, Edwuin Cetré, from a penalty, and Nilson Castrillón scored the goals for those led by Juan Cruz Real, who will travel to Medellín with a good advantage on the scoreboard, thinking about qualifying for the semifinals.

Nacional suffered from very early in Barranquilla

Hernán Darío Herrera’s men had a night to forget. After a minute of play, Fabián Sambueza, after a throw-in, sent the ball near the visiting goal.

Junior insisted and pressed short, he was the dominator of the match, at minute 7, a crossed shot by Fredy Hinestroza sent the ball very close to Aldair Quintana’s goal.



At 34 minutes, Carmelo Valencia opened the scoring for Junior, after a collective play and a center from the left sector by Fredy Hinestroza so that the forward from Choco, with a header, sent the ball to the back of the net.

Already in the second stage, at 9 minutes, Aldair Quintana saved a mid-distance shot from Yesus Cabrera, but left the ball alive. Edwuin Cetré looked for the rebound and the goalkeeper knocked him down: a clear penalty that Cetré himself converted at 2-0, at 14.

Junior thrashed Nacional in the Copa Colombia. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

After the advantage on the scoreboard, Junior made two changes to refresh the attack. Carlos Bacca and Nelson Deossa entered at minute 15 instead of Carmelo Valencia and Yesus Cabrera. Around minute 20, Walmer Pacheco knocked down Jefferson Duque inside the area, but the judges did not award the maximum penalty.



In minute 41, Junior scored the third goal, through Nilson Castrillón, who took advantage of a corner kick and with a header on the near post, the Barranquilleros stretched the advantage again on the scoreboard to get closer to the semifinals.

Unión drew a tie in Techo against La Equidad

Meanwhile, in Techo, La Equidad and Unión Magdalena tied 1-1. An own goal by Daiver Vega put the locals ahead, but then José Lloreda equalized for Ciclón.

The winner of this series will be the rival of Junior or Nacional in the semifinals. On Wednesday, Millonarios beat Fortaleza 3-0 and Medellin beat Tolima 1-3.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8